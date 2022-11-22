“Yesterday has come to tea
Sitting here across from me
Dressed in faded flowers
And rambling on for hours
I’d love to stay but I must meet today.”
FOR weeks, those lyrics from a song by a singer named Abbey Lincoln have been floating around in my brain.
The clever and succinct way in which they describe the futility of trying to live in the past intrigued me. It made me think again about the plight of West Indies cricket.
That song has been in my Jazz collection for years. But at the time that Nicholas Pooran’s team was stumbling out of the T20 World Cup, pushed over the boundary by Scotland and Ireland, I happened to be playing it and it was as if I was hearing Abbey sing it for the very first time.
The words took on fresh meaning for an old situation.
That embarrassing World Cup exit was another stark reminder of how separated from its past standard of excellence West Indies cricket has become.
The “Men in Maroon” have been playing cricket at the highest level for far too long and had been the best team for too many decades to now be producing the type of cricket in 2023 that was below what even “minnow” teams like the Scots, the Irish and the Dutch were putting out in Australia.
It was bad enough for fans in the Caribbean to endure. Dear reader, you probably couldn’t steups a steups hard enough to capture the frustration and dismay you felt.
But it must have been a type of agony hard to describe for those directly involved; the ones who were taking the beatings.
The Windies players seemed powerless to get the best out of themselves. It was as if they were sleepwalking through the preliminary round and couldn’t wake themselves up, except against Zimbabwe.
Something had to give. For Phil Simmons, that Australia outing was the last bit a pressure he was prepared to take. This upcoming Test series Down Under will be his last as WI coach. But he must have been brought near to tears to see the way the players he has been working with over this second stint with the Windies approached the assignment.
The reality that he was not going to effect meaningful change was probably building for months. He said his decision to quit was not “knee-jerk.”
And the same sinking feeling must have overcome Pooran since the licking from Ireland in the World T20.
Think about the ‘ole’ talk’ the Windies skipper must have picked up through social media and the behind the scene negatives that inevitably come along with team failures like the West Indies suffered in September/October.
Pooran had witnessed the flack his predecessor and mentor Kieron Pollard had to take when his side failed to make an impression in the United Arab Emirates in the previous T20 campaign last year.
Pollard in the latter stages of his career, eventually decided to walk away.
His “yesterdays”—the World Cup success of 2012—had long gone.
Pooran though, is now approaching what should be the peak period of his career. Having to deal with the baggage of that World Cup disaster, be the target man for any future failures and maintain the clarity of thought needed to score runs with the regularity associated with a world class player clearly was not a task he had the stomach for. It is to his credit that he put pride aside and did what was probably best for everyone.
It will now be the job of someone else—Rovman Powell? Jason Holder again?—to clear the garden so to speak, of yesterday’s fading flowers.
In some of Pooran’s comments during his brief stint as skipper he spoke about getting success once everyone pulled together. To me, that was a hint that Pooran was not leading a side in which everyone was rallying around each other.
The new skipper, and indeed coach, will have to address that.
There will be so much to deal with. But some of the biggest problems keeping back West Indies teams will be beyond their scope to correct.
Pooran and Simmons, Pollard and Simmons, Jason Holder and Simmons and Floyd Reifer, Daren Sammy and Ottis Gibson all had to deal with squads that did not have sufficient world class quality. Save for some notable exceptions here and there, none of those combinations were able lift their teams out of mediocrity.
The new men will have to hope that the Cricket West Indies-commissioned World Cup review sparks a real revolution in West Indies cricket.
Otherwise, the recent past of “yesterday” will come calling again.
• garth.wattley
@trinidadexpress.com