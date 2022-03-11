Yorke and Thompson miss out on medals

TEAM TTO swimmer Kael Yorke finished eighth in his individual race, while he and his countryman Jeron Thompson combined to help their University of Indianapolis team to fifth in the men’s 400-yard freestyle on the second day of the four-day NCAA Division II Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

After qualifying as the third fastest in a new programme record of 46.86 seconds in the preliminaries of the men’s 100-yard butterfly, Yorke could only muster an eight-place finish in the final Thursday night, touching in 47.32.

Yorke (fly—46.88) then combined with Thompson (backstroke—47.30) Jan Zuchowicz (breaststroke—52.20) and Victor Antonon (freestyle—43.40) for fifth place and a new school record of three minutes, 09.78 seconds in the Men’s 400-yard medley relay. This time breaks the previous record that was set at this year’s Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championships.

Thompson, who helped his team to a bronze in the men’s 4x50-yard freestyle relay on the opening day, also qualified for last night’s “B” final of the men’s 100 yard backstroke, splashing to the 11th fastest time in 47.53 in the heats yesterday morning. Yorke produced a time of 1:47.48 for 14th fastest in the Men’s 200 yard butterfly and a place in the B final last night.

Thompson concludes his participation with a splash in the men’s 100 yard freestyle on the final day of the competition today.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘PAN’ RISES OVER ‘SOCA’

‘PAN’ RISES OVER ‘SOCA’

Despite taking the long route to the final, the Steelpan Strikers proved to be the team to beat, clinching the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast title with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over the Soca Kings in front of a large crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

T&T girls 5th in Billie Jean Cup

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls scored a commanding victory to finish fifth in the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup yesterday in the Dominican Republic.

However, this country’s boys had to settle for tenth place after being edged 2-1 by Barbados in the Junior Davis Cup equivalent event.

Day of toil

Day of toil

A second career century by opener Zak Crawley and a confident captain’s knock by Joe Root lifted England into a commanding position, 153 runs ahead in their second innings after day four of the first test against West Indies here yesterday.

Yorke and Thompson miss out on medals

TEAM TTO swimmer Kael Yorke finished eighth in his individual race, while he and his countryman Jeron Thompson combined to help their University of Indianapolis team to fifth in the men’s 400-yard freestyle on the second day of the four-day NCAA Division II Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

De Gannes, Antoine on show at Carifta trials

De Gannes, Antoine on show at Carifta trials

Janae De Gannes, Aaron Antoine and Revell Webster are among the athletes who will be on show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, today, opening day of the NGC/NAAATT Carifta Trials meet.

De Gannes squares off against Alexxe Henry in the opening Girls Under-17 100 metres heat. The second heat will feature Janika Jordan and Ayode Alexi Simmons.

Browne, Christian take sprint honours

Browne, Christian take sprint honours

PSL Cycling Club’s Sylese Christian and Arima Wheelers Cycling Club’s (AW) Kwesi Browne were crowned national champions of the Elite Women’s and Men’s sprint events at the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) National Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre Thursday night.