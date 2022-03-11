Yorke and Thompson miss out on medals

TEAM TTO swimmer Kael Yorke finished eighth in his individual race, while he and his countryman Jeron Thompson combined to help their University of Indianapolis team to fifth in the men’s 400-yard freestyle on the second day of the four-day NCAA Division II Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
After qualifying as the third fastest in a new programme record of 46.86 seconds in the preliminaries of the men’s 100-yard butterfly, Yorke could only muster an eight-place finish in the final Thursday night, touching in 47.32.
Yorke (fly—46.88) then combined with Thompson (backstroke—47.30) Jan Zuchowicz (breaststroke—52.20) and Victor Antonon (freestyle—43.40) for fifth place and a new school record of three minutes, 09.78 seconds in the Men’s 400-yard medley relay. This time breaks the previous record that was set at this year’s Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championships.
Thompson, who helped his team to a bronze in the men’s 4x50-yard freestyle relay on the opening day, also qualified for last night’s “B” final of the men’s 100 yard backstroke, splashing to the 11th fastest time in 47.53 in the heats yesterday morning. Yorke produced a time of 1:47.48 for 14th fastest in the Men’s 200 yard butterfly and a place in the B final last night.
Thompson concludes his participation with a splash in the men’s 100 yard freestyle on the final day of the competition today.