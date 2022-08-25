Yorke faces 1st big Aussie test

Dwight Yorke faces the biggest test to his coaching career thus far on Independence Day (August 31) when his Macarthur FC host Wellington Phoenix in their first-ever Australia Cup quarter-final.
Having played for Sydney FC in Australia’s A-League in the twilight of his football career, Yorke has won two cup matches against lower league opposition since being appointed manager of Macarthur FC. The match will give Australians a first glimpse into what the former Trinidad and Tobago and Manchester United star Yorke can bring to the table against A-League opposition until the Aussie football season kicks off on October 8.
After thrashing the Magpies Crusaders 6-0 to begin his coaching stint in Australia with a bang, the “Bulls” comprehensively beat Modbury Jets 4-0 in their last-16 clash in South Australia in the round of 16. It was a spectacular night for the Bulls that left Yorke contented with the result.
He said: “I thought we were a bit lucky in the first half. We didn’t play particularly great. We changed the shape a little bit for this game and maybe we confused the players a little bit. But nevertheless, Modbury were outstanding first half and we needed to get a grip of the game.
“We are still very early in the process of the team in terms of getting to know the personnel, so this was a bit of a learning curve for us, but nevertheless we got through to the next round which was our main aim,” added Tobago-born Yorke.
Yorke took his first major coaching job when appointed Macarthur FC manager and subsequently also had Russell Latapy, his former T&T team-mate, appointed as one of his two-assistant coaches. Latapy left his position as the head coach of the Barbados senior men’s national team to take up the position in Australia.
One of Yorke’s first duties as manager was the signing of Australian youngster Daniel Arzani from English club Manchester City ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season.
The young attacker is one of the brightest young Australian talents in recent years, after becoming the youngest player to be named in a World Cup squad for the Australia national team. He was also the youngest player in the tournament and came on as a substitute in the latter stages of the Socceroos group stage game against France.
After joining Melbourne City in 2016, Arzani’s talent was demonstrated when he won the Young Footballer of the Year award in 2017-18 and also won the Harry Kewell medal for the best U-23 player in the Australian team.
The City group also saw the potential and his transfer to Manchester City was confirmed in 2018. Since his transfer, Arzani has been on loan to Celtic, Utrecht, Aarhus, and Lommel to further progress his career. Now set to make a return to the A-League, the Macarthur club management believes having a young talent with a wealth of experience adds value to the squad and the club.
“To have a young player with the amount of experience and talent at our club is a privilege and we believe under the guidance of Dwight Yorke, Daniel will continue to progress and showcase his ability in the competition this season,” stated Bulls Group CEO Sam Krslovic.
“Daniel has developed in front of us into an incredible football player and has demonstrated the drive and raw talent for success.”
The 23-year-old is looking forward to being back in the A-League and is ready to get started. He was among the goals against Modbury Jets.
“I’m looking forward to returning to the A-League and bringing my experiences to the Bulls. Being a new club, it’s exciting especially to be working under someone like Dwight Yorke and the rest of the staff here at the Bulls. I can’t wait to be back on the pitch and to get the season started.”