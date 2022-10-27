Yorke faces former club Sydney FC

DWIGHT YORKE will face his second major test as a football coach in Australia when his newly-promoted Macarthur FC face his former team Sydney FC tomorrow.
The Trinidadian pair of head coach Yorke and assistant Russell Latapy still have not tasted defeat after winning the Australia Cup earlier this month. Newly promoted Macarthur FC drew 1-1 with A-League champions Western United last Friday, having earlier drawn with Brisbane Roar 0-0 in their season opener and defeated Adelaide United 2-0.
Former Trinidad and Tobago and Manchester United striker Yorke, 50, played a season for Sydney FC (2005–2006) following his playing days in England where he represented Aston Villa (1990–1998), Manchester United (1998-2002), Blackburn Rovers (2002-2004), Birmingham City (2004-2005) and later Sunderland (2006-2009).
Former champions Sydney FC are currently fourth in the A-League after three matches, a point adrift of fourth-place Macarthur, and rookie coach Yorke will be hoping for a second home win of the season when hosting his former club.
In his first home A-League match on October 17, Yorke’s Macarthur FC won 2-0 over Adelaide United, following a dazzling performance from Daniel Arzani, who scored one and set-up another. The 23-year-old former Australia youth team star, did not disappoint Yorke, who recruited him from Manchester City of England.
“I still think there’s a lot to come, but it’s a step in the right direction where he’s concerned,” said Yorke.
“Whenever you have someone who is good as him and as talented as him, he needs to do the ugly side of the game and we’ve seen a bit of everything with him today, but I feel like he’ll get stronger.”