Yorke faces former club Sydney FC

REPUBLIC Bank Ltd (RBL) was given a deadline of 4 p.m., yesterday to cut a cheque for $223,800.19 from an account belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) to former national gymnast Thema Williams.

Justice Frank Seepersad gave the directive during a virtual hearing yesterday, almost four years after he initially ordered the TTGF to pay Williams $.2 million subsequent to it withdrawing her from representing this country in the 2016 Rio Olympics.