Yorke faces former club Sydney FC

Dwight Yorke

NEW BOY: Macarthur FC manager Dwight Yorke and first signing Australian youngster Daniel Arzani from Manchester City.

DWIGHT YORKE will face his second major test as a football coach in Australia when his newly-promoted Macarthur FC face his former team Sydney FC tomorrow.

The Trinidadian pair of head coach Yorke and assistant Russell Latapy still have not tasted defeat after winning the Australia Cup earlier this month. Newly promoted Macarthur FC drew 1-1 with A-League champions Western United last Friday, having earlier drawn with Brisbane Roar 0-0 in their season opener and defeated Adelaide United 2-0.

Former Trinidad and Tobago and Manchester United striker Yorke, 50, played a season for Sydney FC (2005–2006) following his playing days in England where he represented Aston Villa (1990–1998), Manchester United (1998-2002), Blackburn Rovers (2002-2004), Birmingham City (2004-2005) and later Sunderland (2006-2009).

Former champions Sydney FC are currently fourth in the A-League after three matches, a point adrift of fourth-place Macarthur, and rookie coach Yorke will be hoping for a second home win of the season when hosting his former club.

In his first home A-League match on October 17, Yorke’s Macarthur FC won 2-0 over Adelaide United, following a dazzling performance from Daniel Arzani, who scored one and set-up another. The 23-year-old former Australia youth team star, did not disappoint Yorke, who recruited him from Manchester City of England.

“I still think there’s a lot to come, but it’s a step in the right direction where he’s concerned,” said Yorke.

“Whenever you have someone who is good as him and as talented as him, he needs to do the ugly side of the game and we’ve seen a bit of everything with him today, but I feel like he’ll get stronger.”

REPUBLIC Bank Ltd (RBL) was given a deadline of 4 p.m., yesterday to cut a cheque for $223,800.19 from an account belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) to former national gymnast Thema Williams.

Justice Frank Seepersad gave the directive during a virtual hearing yesterday, almost four years after he initially ordered the TTGF to pay Williams $.2 million subsequent to it withdrawing her from representing this country in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Carter chases more gold today

Team TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will be looking to maintain his high-flying form in the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup when he competes in the 2nd leg of the competition which splashes off today in Toronto, Canada.

Carter won three gold medals in his only three events during the first leg of the World Cup in Germany last week and will be looking to step it up this weekend, competing in four events.

‘Hurt’ Pooran wants to stay WI skipper

‘Hurt’ Pooran wants to stay WI skipper

West Indies white ball skipper Nicholas Pooran has no immediate plans to step down following his team’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.

Instead the 27-year-oldplans to use the “hurt” he is feeling as fuel to come back stronger.

SSFL promotion playoffs start tomorrow

The Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League “Big Five” playoff competition gets underway tomorrow with South Zone champions Siparia West Secondary taking on East winners Arima North Secondary in Siparia and North winners St Mary’s College up against Central champs Miracle Ministries at St Mary’s Ground in St Clair.

Both matches will start at 3 p.m. and will signal the commencement of the battle among the top Championship Divisions teams for promotion to the Premier Division competition.

Excited MVP

Excited MVP

SHAQUANDA GREENE-NOEL, captain of the Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s netball team, was named the SportsMax Player of the Tournament following the 2022 Americas Netball World Cup qualifiers which concluded on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica.

