TEAM TTO butterfly specialist Kael Yorke qualified for the first individual championship final for this country at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia yesterday.
And the University of Indianapolis senior was scheduled to swim out of lane two last night at the Hernando Botero O’byrne Olympic-sized (50m) outdoor pool.
The 21-year-old Yorke, the national record holder for the 200 metres butterfly, was fifth fastest after the morning preliminaries, stopping the clock in 54.26 seconds, one-hundredth of a second faster than his previous best done in July 2018.
Brazil’s Kayky Mota was top seed with a 52.68-second heats effort and will swim out of lane four, while his countryman Matheus Gonche (53.16) will swim out of lane five after posting the second-fastest prelims time. The rest of the final will include Peru’s Javier Nicolas (53.43-lane 3), Venezuela’s Jorge Otaiza (53.98-lane 6), Colombia’s Camilo-Andres Montano (54.57-lane 7), Mexico’s Ascanio Fernandez (54.76-lane 1), and Chile’s Benjamin Schnapp (54.85-lane 8).
Yorke’s younger team-mate Zarek Wilson is an alternate for the B final after registering a personal best of 57.03.
On Friday night, Yorke swam the third leg for T&T in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay that also included Wilson, Graham Chatoor, and Nikoli Blackman, improving their time but still finishing eighth and last in 3:34.11 in the championship final. Brazil won gold in 3:17.14.
Yesterday, Yorke’s other TeamTTO team-mates failed to replicate his form to advance to a medal round.
In the women’s 200m freestyle, University of Nebraska sophomore Gabriella Donahue squeezed into the B final and was expected to swim out of lane eight last night after posting 2:10.32 in the morning prelims.
In the men’s equivalent, The University of New York senior Chatoor (1:56.28) and his younger USA-based countryman Wilson (1:56.52) were scheduled to swim out of lanes five and three respectively in the B final last night.
In the women’s 200m backstroke, Ornella Walker was to swim out of lane seven last night in the B final after touching the time pad in two minutes, 32.57 seconds in the heats earlier yesterday.
On Friday night, Chatoor splashed to a victory in the B final of the Men’s 400m freestyle in a new personal best (pb) of 4:01.39, ahead of Blackman, second also in a pb of 4:08.57. The pair were ninth and tenth overall. The championship final was won by Santiago Corredor in 3:53.14.
On that same night in the Men’s 200m butterfly, Yorke faded after a strong start to end sixth in the B final in 2:09.38.
At the Alcides Nieto Patiño Velodrome, Team TTO’s sole female cyclist Sylese Christian failed to finish her women’s keirin event first round, first heat and failed to advance.
On the men’s side, Michael Ackee reached the quarter-finals of the sprint after winning his 1/8 repechage.
Ackee defeated Cuba’s Dairon Ortega Garcia and Chile’s Vicente Gomez to advance to the quarters that were programmed for last night.
Earlier, Ackee lost his 1/8 final heat four match to Argentina’s Oscar Vilar. In the preliminary round of the sprint, Ackee was ninth fastest after pedalling across the line in 10.685 seconds.
His compatriot, Zion Pulido was 14th fastest in 11.184 and failed to advance to the 1/8 final stage.
At the Coliseo Luis Ignacio Alvarez, TeamTTO boxer Juan Rodriguez was stopped by the referee in the third and final round of his quarter-final bout against Guatemala’s Jusé Daniel Felipe Mijagos in the men’s 52kg category, after being given an eight-count.
At the Lago Calim, Club Naútico, Team TTO’s Josiah Clarke was seventh and last in heat two of the Men’s K1 200m canoe sprint event, after posting a 35.75-second time. The heat was won by Mexico’s José Alcazar in 28.78 seconds.
Clarke was hoping for a better showing after having missed out on participating in the first of two men’s K1 1,000-metre men’s canoe sprints at Lake Calima, on Thursday, due to a communication mix-up that forced him to be at the wrong starting location.