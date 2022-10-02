Former Trinidad and Tobago and Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has disclosed his ambition to become as good a coach as he was a player.
Head Coach Yorke and his assistant Russell Latapy, his former T&T teammate, led Macarthur FC to their first piece of silverware in the club’s history, after defeating Sydney United 58 FC 2-0 to win the 2022 Australia Cup, on Saturday night.
An inspired performance from captain Ulises Davila helped the “Bulls” seal the historic win. The Mexican star scored one, won a penalty that provided the other goal and was awarded the Mark Viduka Medal for the player of the match at CommBank Stadium.
The victory help maintain Macarthur’s perfect five-match unbeaten record under the guidance of Yorke, who also was claiming his first piece of hardware, in just his fifth match in charge.
Speaking to various members of the Australia media, Yorke spoke of his adventure with Macarthur, having previously played the 2005-2006 A-League season with Sydney United. “I came to Macarthur with an open mind, knowing the club was relatively new,” Yorke said. “Speaking to the CEO, the chairman and the board of directors, they laid out their ambitions and they wanted to make history and to win things.
He added: “I felt the club’s ambition was in line with my ambition as a coach and here we are and we’ve won the Cup. Here we are two months in and from a historical point of view, we have won the Australia Cup.”
Ahead of Saturday’s final, Yorke was fielding daily calls from friends overseas keen to hear how his managerial debut was unfolding. “There’s a lot of interest there, because, you know, there’s always the doubters, and some people from an interesting point of view want to see if you really can become a manager,” Yorke said.
“But I wouldn’t come into it if I had a second of doubt myself. I was living a great life; I have a great life. I still do have a great life, but I probably have a better life now because I’m doing something that I truly believe that I’ll be very good at.
“It was just (getting) the opportunity to do it. And here I am now and I know it’s early days yet, but at least the intentions are good and clear for everyone to see…that I want to be one of the best managers.”