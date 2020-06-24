Dwight Yorke

FOREVER GRATEFUL: Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke.

Dwight Yorke has expressed condolences on the passing of Tobago businessman Neil Wilson, who was his first personal manager.

Wilson, the former chairman of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council, died on Monday afternoon, having suffered a stroke at his Signal Hill, Tobago home.

Chairman of the PNM Tobago Council for 18 years before his retirement in 2017, the 82-year-old Wilson was a member of the PNM for 59 years and served on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) from 2001 to 2009.

“Mr Wilson actually accompanied me on my first trip to Aston Villa, in a time when everything in the outside world was still new to me. I was a member of the national senior team during the 1990 World Cup qualifying campaign and just coming off playing College football with Signal Hill SC and of course, the national under-20 team which had qualified for the Youth World Cup in Portugal. This was the dawn of a new era for me,” Yorke said.

Wilson owned several businesses including a travel agency and a jewelry shop, and was Yorke’s part sponsor early in his career.

“It brings me a great deal of sadness in having to issue this note of condolence to the family and friends of Mr Neil Wilson, following his passing,” Yorke said in a statement. “Mr Wilson was my first personal manager and representative in my career as a footballer. He was a gentleman who took a great deal of interest in me from a very tender age and I will forever be grateful for that. Like Bertille St Clair, he saw some potential in me as a young boy and he assisted me on the business side of things in my early days as a professional footballer.”

