Having clinched the Premiership 2 North two-day league tile, Merry Boys now have their eyes set on the 50-over trophy after winning their first two matches of the white-ball competition last weekend.
Merry Boys defeated HKL Aranjuez Sports by 89 runs on Saturday and beat El Socorro Youth Movement by just six runs on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in the Premiership 2 South competition, Sillus Cooper hit 202 for Yorkshire in their 285-run victory over Cosmos on Sunday at the Cunjal Recreational Ground.
Cooper faced 96 balls and hit 15 sixes and 16 fours as Yorkshire batted first and scored 420 for six off a reduced 42 overs. Cosmos were dismissed for 135 in reply.
Marchin Patriots won both their games on the weekend, beating Endeavour Sports by six wickets on Saturday and whipping the Premier League Under-19s by seven wickets on Sunday, with opener Adrian Ali hitting back-to-back half-centuries.
Summarised scores:
Premiership 2 North
Round 1
Munroe Road 165 (Vishal Seedan 51; Allem Mohammed 3/32, Vikash Rampersad 3/23, Brian Boodram 2/31)
vs T&T Prison Services Sports 67 (Amit Rampersad 31; Tommy Walsh 5/15, Ishmal Ali 4/11)
—Munroe Road won by 98 runs.
QPCC III 131 (Gerard Chin 41; Dwayne Bristol 4/18, Fiaz John 2/17, Andre Medina 2/42)
vs Defence Force 137-4 (Andre Madina 53 n.o., Jordan Samkaran 30; Andre Seetaram 2/23)
—Defence Force won by six wickets.
Merry Boys 285-9 (Jahrel Nedd 92, Daron Cruickshank 94; Triston Singh 3/37, Jadon Cato 2/39, Leonardo Francis 2/68)
vs HKL Aranjuez Sports 196-9 (Leonardo Francis 37, Triston Singh 29; Darren Deonarine 3/25, Tevon Jadoo 2/16, Anthony Serrette 2/33)
—Merry Boys won by 89 runs (DLS).
Round 2
Merry Boys 220 (Sachin Balliram 56, Jahrel Nedd 41, Mario Belcon 30; Dominic Edwards 5/44, Shakeem Prince 2/45, Kareem Hamilton 2/49)
vs El Socorro Youth Movement 214 (Shakeem Prince 59, Mohammed Aziz 51; Rakesh Seecharan 5/45, Tevon Jadoo 2/38, Javon Searles 2/44)
—Merry Boys won by six runs.
Premiership 2 South
Round 1
Sancho St Julien 80 (Rahul Ali 24; Ronillster Perreira 3/5, Joshua Davis 2/11, Andrew Rambaran 2/14)
vs Premier League U-19s 81-2 (Nick Ramlal 37 n.o,)
—Premier League U-19s won by eight wickets.
Cosmos Sports 111 (Avinash Mahabirsingh 4/36, Nickyle Jalim 2/14, Alvin Sonny Jr 2/10)
vs Caldrac Club 112-2 (Nathaniel McDavid 54 n.o.)
—Caldrac won by eight wickets.
Endeavour Sports 158 (Stephen Shadick 39, Ryan Jaipaul 32; Ricky Jaipaul 5/44, Kastri Singh 2/33)
vs Marchin Patriots 162-4 (Adrian Ali 64, Rivaldo Ramlogan 39 n.o.; Kapil Harry 2/47)
—Patriots won by six wickets.
Round 2
Premier League U-19s 140 (Rajeev Ramnath 57, Kyle Ramdoo 36; Kastri Singh 4/19, Ricky Jaipaul 3/17)
vs Marchin Patriots 143-3 (Adrian Ali 71, Teshawn Castro 44; Vasant Singh 2/8)
—Patriots won by seven wickets.
Yorkshire Sports 420-6 (Sillus Cooper 202, Trevon James 97; Nathan Roopan 3/101)
vs Cosmos Sports 135 (D’Angelo Sanise 49; Negus Smith 3/26, Devon Boyce 3/34)
—Yorkshire won by 285 runs.