You can trust us

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt, is seeking re-election for a second term in charge of the regional board is promising that under his watch, what you see is what you will get.
“All I will say is that (Kishore) Shallow and myself have proven beyond a doubt that we are vested in ideas and policies and programmes that benefit West Indies cricket and not us and not particular groups over others,” the CWI president said during an interview on the SportsMax Zone cable television programme last week.
“We have clearly shown that we are serious, honest and that we can be trusted to do what we say we are going to do. And where we failed, it was well meaning,” he continued.
“There is no clandestine activity or cloak and dagger activity taking place around us and we will fight against anything that doesn’t speak to transparency and accountability. They won’t get that from us,” Skerritt promised.
Skerritt, who is from St Kitts and Nevis, and Shallow, who is from St Vincent and the Grenadines, are being challenged for the post of president and vice-president by Guyana’s Anand Sanasie and Barbados’ Calvin Hope respectively.
Skerritt and Shallow won eight of the 12 votes two years ago to defeat incumbent Dave Cameron. The CWI elections this year are scheduled to take place on March 28.
He said the politics of West Indies cricket is something he doesn’t enjoy but welcomes the challenge for the top spot which he said is a key aspect of a healthy democracy.
“The system that has an allowance for challenging the incumbent and trying to bring betterment to the leadership is a healthy thing. I was not surprised (to be challenged for the presidency) coming from these two individuals who have spent the last two years being in opposition in the parliament so to speak,” said Skerritt.
“Politics anywhere is uncomfortable to predict because people vote sometimes on a whim or a fancy but I am sincerely hoping and I am optimistic that the people who have that responsibility to vote will understand that we are a good thing; that we have (made) some significant changes and that the road forward looks more promising than it did two years ago and that Skerritt/Shallow deserves another term and I am pretty certain that the majority of the voters are thinking that way,” he added.
As for what he was able to achieve in his first two-year terms in charge of West Indies cricket, Skerritt said, apart from trying to get the governance reform ball rolling with the Wehby Report, they had been able to make progress in training coaches and building an atmosphere of stability.
“We have made progress on all fronts but especially on the cricket front with regards to the coaching education programme we put in the place,” Skerritt declared.
“We virtually have a revolution taking place. We’ve touched over 400 coaches in three different levels. We’ve touched over 200 on the foundation level, brand new coaches, teachers and parents, and over 80 of them are women and that is building a base for a network of coaches across the region like we’ve never seen before and over the next two years we think we can take that number well over 1,000,” he explained.
“The other one is the atmosphere we’ve created with the players and stakeholders and the stability we’ve brought to CWI relations. We don’t have any wars going on with anybody. “I found many battles taking place. The residual ones are being cleaned up and sorted out where possible and basically the whole environment both in the administration and on the operational side, there is a lot of positivity, enthusiasm and goodwill that prevails, and I hope to keep it that way. We have an atmosphere that is solution oriented,” the CWI president continued.
In terms of reform, Skerritt said CWI had been making strides with the Wehby Report and that whoever is in charge after the March 28 elections will have to bring that project to a conclusion.
The report was shared with CWI members in August last year, while the boards were expected to give their feedback in November and then have a meeting in December, to look at an implementation schedule. “Those (timelines) were guidelines. A number of situations caused delays. There were just an amazing amount of other higher priority demands on our resources and our time. One of the things we did which we did not plan to do but thought it necessary to do was to ensure the territorial boards could get more opportunity to interact on the subject because we had complaints that the Wehby task-force had not interviewed enough people and hadn’t done enough homework and hadn’t gone to the boards of the member shareholder territories and spent enough time with them before they wrote their opinions,” Skerritt explained.
“So, while Wehby and his team had in fact interviewed several people including several presidents of territorial boards, we felt in an abundance of caution, we would set up a working group to facilitate that process and almost take the Wehby report through another phase of exposure,” he continued.
In terms of a new timeline for dealing with the report, Skerritt said: “I think that the shareholders can have an extra-ordinary general meeting certainly by June to actually engage on the subject and discuss whether the Wehby report goes forward or what elements of it goes forward or not.”