Jason Holder says Covid-19 bubble life wore him out and that those who question his decision not to tour Bangladesh, don’t get it.
West Indies Test captain Holder was one of ten front-line players who declined selection for the Test and One-Day tour because of concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Up to yesterday, Bangladesh had recorded 536,545 cases of the virus with 8,162 deaths. And speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday, Holder said: “My reasoning for not going to Bangladesh is obviously I had concerns over the integrity of the bubble but moreso it was just mental fatigue.
“I was on the road for six months. After the tour of New Zealand, it was a pretty tough tour, mentally draining as well, and I was getting to the point where I was not only physically tired but mentally tired. Not sure if I would have been able to survive and cope with another bubble.”
Addressing critics of his decision to skip the current series, Holder who was thrust into leadership of the regional team in 2015 said, “people just don’t understand.”
He added: “I would hate to think people would question my commitment to West Indies cricket. The last five, six, seven years I’ve been on the road consistently playing for West Indies. I’ve had tonnes of opportunities to go abroad and play in domestic T20 leagues... I’ve had opportunities to go round the world and I’ve always put West Indies cricket first. So for people to now come and question particularly my commitment, that shows me that people just don’t understand.”
Holder, who led the West Indies to England for international cricket’s first-ever bio-secure series last June, sought to highlight the pressures that came with touring during the pandemic.
“I had practically six months on the road in various bubbles. It gets to you mentally,” he said. And the WI skipper was keeping an open mind to accepting a vaccine should he get the opportunity.
“For us, having to move around and quarantine and stay in bubbles is very, very difficult and if the vaccination could make us avoid us having to do so, then I’ll be all for taking it,” he said. And Holder suggested that with the packed schedule West Indies cricketers will face this year with home series against Sri Lanka, South Africa, Pakistan and Australia in addition to the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia, the workload of players may have to be controlled.
“I guess some management will have to come into it in terms of keeping players fresh and keeping players fit on the park... Mental health is something I think people misunderstand and not take enough care towards it,” he said. “A lot of players I know, particularly have really, really struggled in bubbles... I personally have struggled a lot in the bubbles.”
In Holder’s absence, Kraigg Brathwaite is leading the Test side in the two-match series that began Tuesday night, T&T time. Holder agreed it would be “tough” for the Windies to beat the Bangadeshis in their backyard, but said, “I still think we’ve got what it takes. Belief is a big thing. I don’t think we’re ever lacking in ability but it’s execution, and execution under pressure.”
The regular skipper also had some advice for the WI batsmen who would have been hoping to start their first innings some time on the second day which began last night with Bangladesh on 242 for five in their first innings.
“To be successful in Bangladesh as a batter, I think you’ve got to find ways to put their spinners back under pressure... If we don’t adopt that approach then we could find ourselves wanting.”