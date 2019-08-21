Jael Lewis

BETTER FOR THE CAMP: Maloney Pacers’ Jael Lewis in action. –Photo courtesy Buzzer Beaters

A relatively new developmental programme being run by the Americas arm of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has the potential to provide greater incentive to this and other countries’ outstanding basketball prospects who dream of excelling on the world stage.

The programme has already impacted positively on two local players and three more are expected to benefit from the experience later in the year.

Seeking to raise the quality of the region’s national teams for better representation at the FIBA Basketball World Cup and the Olympic Games, FIBA Americas has embarked on a series of camps for the region’s elite players aged between 15 and 17. The camps are geared toward developing such talented players and to track and monitor them.

