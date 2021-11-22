National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) acting president George Comissiong will bid for the organisation’s top post at Saturday’s annual general meeting (AGM).
Comissiong, who heads the “Youth Meets Experience” slate, takes on “New Vision” leader Dr Ian Hypolite for the presidency.
In a Trinidad Express (TE) interview, Comissiong (GC) spoke about his vision for the sport.
TE: What will be the main areas of focus for the NAAA if you are elected as president?
GC: The team of candidates that I have the honour and privilege to lead has developed five (5) strategic pillars that will guide our policies and programmes going forward. We have already shared these strategic pillars with our member clubs. We have gone even further and have asked that at the end of our 3-year term that these pillars be the yardstick against which our performance is measured:
1. Overall athlete development — In summary, we propose to put athletes in the forefront of our decision making. On our slate, we are giving voice to four (4) recently retired athletes – Cuquie Melville, Jehue Gordon, Zwede Hewitt and Jamaal James – each possessing expertise and experience that we believe are critical to the future of the sport. They will play key roles in ensuring that the views of athletes are represented at the level of the Board. Further through their membership, in some cases Chairmanship, on our eleven Sub-Committees, they will be responsible for developing specific policies and programmes.
We propose to develop a clearer Long Term Athlete Development (LTAD) pathway that focusses on all aspects of the development process. In this regard, special consideration will be given to women in the sport and the special challenges they face. Greater focus will be given to existing relations with schools both primary and secondary to attract, nurture and recruit new talent and to promote greater synergies with clubs.
An Advisory Bureau will be established to inform and guide athletes on areas such as scholarship opportunities, choosing the right programmes and/or the right schools to attend, consular matters, investment strategies and even life after athletics. A Welfare Fund will be established to support deserving athletes.
2. Enhancing support systems – This speaks to capacity building and institutional strengthening of our clubs; training and retraining of coaches and technical officials; providing resources to support club activities and creating a seamless pathway for athletes across primary school and secondary school, club membership, participation in local competition, junior international competition, tertiary education (ideally on athletic scholarships), international senior competition, elite qualification, meaningful employment, retirement/voluntary service – coach, technical official, administrator.
3. Building on past successes – We do not propose to reinvent the wheel, there are areas/aspects of our operations that do not require significant alteration, a bit of tweaking perhaps. We intend to fast track the digitisation of our operations, improve data collection and analysis and increase our use of social media and other communication channels.
4. Taking athletics back to the community – Our National Open Championships will continue to be our premier event. However, events and activities at the Hasely Crawford Stadium cannot and should not be the end-all of the sport. We propose to host and/or support other stakeholders to promote novel events in the wider community. In so doing attract and identify new talent for recruitment into our member clubs, create new opportunities for sponsorship and strengthen the relationship between our athletes and the communities from which they come.
5. Creating new products and opportunities – Mention has already been made of developing and supporting new events. In addition we propose to pursue regenerative relationships with our key stakeholders, re-energise the Technical Officials and Coaches Associations and create new opportunities for partnerships with local tertiary institutions, business chambers and individual corporate entities.
TE: What is your proposed Covid-19 policy with respect to athletes, officials, administrators, spectators …?
GC: We are in full-support of persons being vaccinated but we also recognise that there is the issue of individual choice. Increasingly, organisers of regional and international competitions are requiring participants to be fully vaccinated in order to compete. We have been facilitating and will continue to facilitate our athletes and officials in becoming vaccinated.
TE: What is it about Team Comissiong that will make it the right choice to take the sport forward?
GC: Of our eleven candidates, five (5) are brand new to the administration of the sport — the four recently retired athletes who are all highly qualified in their individual right – and our Treasurer in waiting, Ms. Marlene Roopchansingh-Williams with considerable experience in the local financial services sector. To those we have added two (2) persons – Michelle Stoute and Paul Voisin – who would have served on previous boards and who need little introduction to the fraternity given their past and continuing contributions. To complete the team we have four members of the existing board to provide stability, institutional memory and leadership.
We are mindful of the limitations of the elder members of the team and it is for these reasons our candidates were pulled together. Collectively we have the full range of complementary and supplementary skillsets required to take our sport forward.
TE: How will you address Trinidad and Tobago’s falloff in regional and international medal success?
GC: This is a not a simple issue that can be resolved in the short term; it requires collaboration across the sport. There are some existing gaps that we need to close and close quickly; our strategic pillars seek to do just that.
Notwithstanding current challenges, there are some positive signs, some low hanging fruits as it were. If we were to analyse the athletics team to the Tokyo Olympics we would find that of the 24 athletes – 9 were women and 15 men; 12 or (50 per cent) were debutants; 12 or 50 per cent are less than 25 years of age; we had athletes in the individual 100m, 200m, 400m and 400m Hurdles on the track and shot put, javelin and long-jump in the field, Tyra Gittens narrowly missed qualification in the heptathlon. Outside of these we have quite a number of athletes on the collegiate circuit in the USA. Our intent, while we seek to fix all the other things, is to ensure that we remove all impediments that may exist for this young group to transition into senior national representation.
The first 4-year cycle of the NGC-NAAATT Youth Elite Programme recently ended. We can boast of some measure of success in that quite a few of the beneficiaries are now campaigning in the U23 age group and transitioning to the senior and more elite ranks. Names that readily come to mind include: Rae-Anne Serville, Tyriq Horsford, Adell Colthrust and Tyrell Edwards. They were selected for the NACAC U18, U20 and U23 Championships earlier this year. Some went on to make their Olympic debut.
The programme is a work-in-progress and we shall be looking at ways that it can be improved. It is a performance-based programme that caters for our best/most talented young athletes. We have recognised the need for a parallel programme that would be based more on socio-economic need.
TE: How can T&T maximise its potential in track and field, and how long will it take to get there?
GC: Again I would want to refer to our five Strategic Pillars. If I was forced to choose a specific event or year, I would want to point to the 2028 Olympics.
TE: Is there anything else you would like to address ahead of the November 27 NAAA elections?
GC: As much as elections are often contentious, to avoid having a divided fraternity going forward, we have committed to a clean campaign focussing on issues, performance and future plans. We expect to win and win convincingly and come November 28 there is going to be an association to run. We wish to simply remind candidates on the opposing team that in the reckless pursuit of office they should not do things that can destroy the association.