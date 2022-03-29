Young, Carty get call-up

Nyeem Young

BRIGHT PROSPECT: All-rounder Nyeem Young.

Two uncapped players are among 16 named by Cricket West Indies (CWI) for a two-week white-ball camp that will focus on improving the game of West Indies players ahead of two major global events — the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in India.

All-rounder Nyeem Young and middle-order batsman Keacy Carty will join more experienced players at the camp to be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground from tomorrow to April 13.

Young was a member of the West Indies Rising Stars squad at the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup, and has also played for Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League. Carty has been a consistent member of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad for the last five years. He was Player of the Match in the final if 2016 ICC U19 World Cup won by the West Indies.

The other players for the camp, which will be held at Coolidge Cricket Ground, the new home of Cricket West Indies in Antigua, are: Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Kjorn Ottley, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, and Devon Thomas.

“The camp will be a chance for us to do some work with players in the white ball formats, players who might have a chance to play in the coming white ball teams later this year,” head coach Phil Simmons said.

“The most important thing is that we will be doing things in the camp that we have not been doing well, such as rotating strike, sweeping, and playing spin better. It’s about working on things that we’re not 100 per cent at yet. We have several players at IPL [the Indian Premier League] who will be working at their games as well, so we’re working with the players here to make sure they keep up the standard and improve.”

He said the camp would also give the newcomers a chance to see what is expected of them if they get to the level of representing the West Indies. “Keacy Carty was a reserve for the team which toured India in February. If there was any reason why players couldn’t go, he was the next batsman in line. He is one of the players we have looked at before. Nyeem Young is one of the potentially good young allrounders we have around the Caribbean,” Simmons said.

CWI said the camp will help preparation not only for the T20 World Cup later this year and the Cricket World Cup in 2023, but also for the West Indies’ 2022 schedule, with home and away tours all featuring white ball cricket.

In late May, West Indies will travel to The Netherlands for the first ever three-match One Day International Series between the two teams, to be followed by the rescheduled three-match ODI Series against Pakistan which was postponed in December.

These fixtures form part of the ICC ODI Super League, where teams will have the opportunity to secure points to try and secure one of the top seven places, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

West Indies will then be hosting tours by Bangladesh, India and New Zealand with all three series featuring white ball matches. CWI said details of these tours will be announced in the coming weeks

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Woods plays 18-hole practice round at Augusta as Masters decision looms

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, who is trying to come back from serious leg and foot injuries he suffered in a car wreck about 14 months ago, played 18 holes at Augusta National Golf Club yesterday, sources told ESPN.

Woods, 46, played all 18 holes with his son, Charlie, and PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas, his close friend, sources said. “He played every one of them,” a source told ESPN. “He looked good to me.”

HOME COURT

HOME COURT

When the West Indies Championship first-class competition resume on May 18, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be in an envious position of having home advantage as they look to end their title drought in the competition, having last lifted the four-day trophy in 2006.

Young, Carty get call-up

Young, Carty get call-up

Two uncapped players are among 16 named by Cricket West Indies (CWI) for a two-week white-ball camp that will focus on improving the game of West Indies players ahead of two major global events — the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in India.

DM Bravo, Hosein could be available

DM Bravo, Hosein could be available

we start back to train in April,” the Red Force coach explained. “We are back in training next month and we will have some practice games towards the end of the month and then we will select the team and hopefully we will get the combination right.

We have some more players available — Darren Bravo is here and Akeal Hosein might be available for a game before heading back to West Indies duties. Shannon Gabriel is working hard on his fitness to be ready,” Furlonge continued.

Tobago win U-17 opener

Tobago Zone made a winning start in the Price Club Under-17 Youth Series on Monday, beating North East by one wicket thanks to an unbeaten century from Josh Telemaque.

At Prison Ground off the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway in Arouca, Telemaque carried his bat through the innings to guide Tobago to 226 for nine off 46.5 overs replying to North East’s total of 225 all out. Telemaque also played a part with the ball, grabbing two wickets for 33 runs to help dismiss the hosts.

Central FC salvage draw

Leonardo DaCosta came off the bench and scored a late equaliser to give Central FC an opening 1-1 draw as the Ascension Invitational Football tournament continued on Saturday at the St James Barracks.

Sedale Mc Lean had given AC Port of Spain a sixth minute lead which they would have hoped to hold to the end. But with just four minutes before the end of the regulation 90 minutes, Da Costa scored and celebrated the moment by displaying an under shirt bearing an image of his father, who had passed.