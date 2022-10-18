Young girls introduced to ‘the beautiful game’

Girls Play Football

GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN: Young lasses going through some basic rudiments of the game at the Girls Play Football Festival, put on by the TTFA last weekend at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. --Photo courtesy TTFA.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) hosted the first edition of the Girls Play Football Festival on Saturday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, attracting just under 100 girls between the ages of 6-12 from various communities.

The festival, which lasted for three hours, was fun-filled as the youngsters were given an introduction to the game and engaged in coaching drills and small-sided games as coaches from the TTFA Technical Department and members of the TTFA U-15 Girls High Performance team oversaw the activities.

TTFA Technical Director Anton Corneal described the proceedings as the ideal start for the young girls.

“I think it’s a good initiative by FIFA because what they are hoping to do is grow Women’s football not just in our region but in the world. It’s really directed to us as we need to grow our women’s football by 300 per cent. We don’t have a big enough base and we don’t have enough young girls playing,” Corneal said.

“We are showing a lot of interest in the first of a Girls Play program and I hope that with this here well be able to filter girls into academies and also into some of our elite programs.

“It’s just about having fun (at the Festival). We brought out the Higher Performance Program U-15 team to players between them so it can ignite a dream. This here is the foundation and it’s an opportunity for us to see some type of talent, what talent we have and what needs to be done and how there can be a specific pathway for girls football,” Corneal added.

The Girls Play programme is being funded by the Women’s Football Campaign (WFC), one of FIFA’s Women’s Football Development Programmes. The WFC is a tailor-made resource to promote the game, creating awareness, and empowering girls through football in a friendly and safe environment.

The second edition of the Girls Play festival takes place at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago on December 3.

