Young gymnasts ‘Flippin’ on weekend

“We Flippin” is back and will take place this weekend.
The event will take place at the Woodbrook Youth Facility tomorrow and Sunday 2 and is the first competition since 2019 for the local gymnastics community.
Over 200 young ladies will represent seven locals clubs, all of whom have battled through the pandemic lockdowns and are once again in training.
According to a release from the organisers, with lots of new gymnasts and many returning athletes, “We Flippin’ 2023 aims to deliver a well-run, enjoyable experience as competitive gymnastics makes its long-awaited return to the competition floor.”
Two USAG judges from Pennsylvania will officiate at the event. They are Janice Morrow and Theresa Carr who will be travelling to Trinidad for their 12th consecutive We Flippin event.
The event starts at 9 a.m. tomorrow, with gymnasts competing in Levels two and three. At 12.30, the youngest Pre-Com competitors in the event will be on display, followed by the highest-level gymnasts at 3.30 p.m.
Sunday’s action will commence at 11:30 a.m. with the older of the Pre-Com athletes, while the most widely contested Level One competition will close off the action.