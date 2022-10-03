Young Playmakers advanced to the semi-finals of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s 7-Ah-Side Football Tournament, defying the odds in a gutsy performance in securing a narrow 3-2 victory against Jesus Youths on Sunday.
In the first of two quarterfinal matches at the Hasely Crawford training ground in Port of Spain, the Central-based team was expected to play second fiddle to the East Zone champions. But someone forget to let them know as Enoch Charles would race up the right flank in the eighth minute before unleashing a powerful angled shot that beat goalkeeper Neil De Touche to his right, to give them a 1-0 lead.
Jesus Youths did not take long to reply after falling behind. Andrew Tinto’s sharp effort from close range in the 10th minute brought out an excellent reflex save from Maurice Dwarika in goal for Young Playmakers, but Kellon Brisco was quickest to react to the rebound, rising high to place the ball to the back of the net with an acrobatic bicycle kick.
Having clawed their way back at the end of the first period, Jesus Youths began the second period in an enterprising manner, seeking to break the deadlock. First, Brisco saw his 11th minute shot well saved by Dwarika, and seconds later Dwarika was called into action again, using his feet to deny Jesus Youths’ female player Jalene Sobers, who was played in with a backheeled pass from Tinto.
However, in the 12th minute, against the run of play, Young Playmakers notched their second item following an ill-directed pass by their opponents. Kevon Williams picked up the loose ball just inside the opposition’s half, lined his shot up and beat De Touche to his left for a 2-1 lead.
Williams punished Jesus Youths again in the 19th minute. Having earned a corner he played it short to Anthony Parris, who screened off his marker before laying the ball back to Williams. And with time and space at his disposal, he beat De Touche to his right with a low, well-directed left-footed shot.
Trailing 3-1 with just the third 10-minute period to play, Jesus Youths went on the offensive. Brisco should have reduced the deficit early in the period, but crashed his shot onto the upright with just Dwarika to beat. It took a well-orchestrated solo effort from Ronaldo Boyce in the 28th minute to give Jesus Youths a ghost of a chance. He weaved his way past two defenders on the left flank before cutting inside and calmly slotting past Dwarika.
With two minutes left on the clock, Jesus Youths went all out in search of an equaliser, and the ever-lurking Brisco could have provided it in the final minute but his shot on goal off a quickly taken free-kick smacked the upright, bringing an end to their campaign in the tournament.
The evening’s second fixture which featured Central Zone champions Simple Touch against North Zone champs Organ Youths, two of the tournament’s high-scoring teams, failed to produce the flurry of goals fans anticipated, ending in a 2-1 win for Organ Youths.
Organ Youths’ Che Benny, the tournament’s leading scorer with 18 goals, had the first real goal-scoring opportunity in the 11th minute but his shot from on the right of goal was handled by Simon Joseph, which required consultation with VAR before Organ Youths’ appeal was upheld. A direct free-kick was awarded without a defensive wall in place. Benny stepped up and squeezed his shot between goalkeeper Isaiah Williams and the near post to put his team up 1-0.
Organ Youths doubled their lead in the 24th minute of the match after Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings was brought down by Tyrese Bailey just inside the opposition’s half. Substitute Rhondel Gibson stepped up and struck a low powerful shot that rocketed past Williams’ left hand to settle at the back of the net.
Simple Touch did score a consolation item with the last play of the match, captain Jules Lee finally hitting home after two miskicked attempts.
Results
Young Playmakers 3 (E. Charles – 8th, K. Williams – 12th & 19th) vs Jesus Youths 2 (K. Brisco – 10th, R. Boyce – 28th);
Organ Youths 2 (C. Benny – 11th, R. Gibson – 24th) vs Simple Touch 1 (J. Lee – 30th)