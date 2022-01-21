Young Proteas thrash Irish

South Africa captain skipper George Van Heerden led from the front as his brilliant century guided his team to victory over Ireland by 153 runs in Tarouba, yesterday, as the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup continued.

Van Heerden made 111 from 93 balls while Dewald Brevis contributed 96 to South Africa’s total of 315 for seven from their rain-reduced 47 overs before bowling out Ireland for 158. Matthew Boast (three for 26) and Liam Alder (three for 20) were the standout performers with the ball for the young Proteas as they secured second spot in Group B and a Super League spot.

The two sides started their all-important final Group B game level on points, with South Africa possessing a narrow advantage in the table thanks to their better net run-rate. With India all but assured of their place in the Super League last eight ahead of their final game against winless Uganda, South Africa and Ireland faced a shootout for second place.

Summarised scores:

S/Africa 315-7, 47 overs (G Van Heerden 111, D Brevis 96, M Copeland 43; R Wilson 2-59, L Doherty 2-60) vs Ireland 158, 33 overs (N McGuire 42, M Humphreys 38; L Alder 3-20, M Boast 3-26) --Result: S/Africa U-19s won by 153 runs.

ICC Under-19 World Cup

Today’s matches (all 9 a.m. start)

Pakistan v Papua New Guinea, Queen’s Park Oval, T&T

India v Uganda, BLCA Tarouba, T&T

Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, D/Martin Sporting Complex, T&T

Bangladesh v UAE, Warner Park, SKN

