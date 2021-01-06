Young trio shine

Jordanne Brown

BIG JUMP: Jordanne Brown astride Audacity To Hope clear a hurdle during a faultless run en route to victory in the one-metre class.

ANNABELLA HILL, Caitlin Whitling and Jordanne Brown were crowned champions in the recently-held Trinidad and Tobago leg of the Caribbean Equestrian Association Regional Jumping Challenge, at Saddle Valley and San Antonio Stables, in Santa Cruz.

As the only rider in the country in the one-metre Class level, Brown, riding former racehorse Audacity To Hope, raced against the clock and completed the course without any faults within the required time for the title.

Hill and her mount Morocco beat Amber Thompson and former champion racehorse Dark Treasure into second place in the .85-metre Class, and Whitling rode Viking Thunder to victory in the .70-metre Class from Charlotte Mack.

The three young Trinidad and Tobago champions will compete against the winners from Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Haiti and Jamaica at a date and in a country to be determined.

The Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association’s Jumping League Final was also staged during the four-day extravaganza and Hill, riding Baby Girl, galloped away with the Beginner 2 Junior title in the 304-metre distance at San Antonio Stables.

As a result of the guidelines for Covid-19, the two stables staged their end-of-season competition separately.

Caitlin Sebastian took the “Saddle Valley” equivalent crown aboard Rafa, while Amelia Hobson rode Rock Star to victory in the Beginners 1 category.

The Adult Beginners 2 champ was Andrea Leigh and her partner Romeo.

