A few new faces have joined the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force training camp as coach David Furlonge looks to widen the talent pool ahead of the anticipated return to regional action in 2022.
With the ICC Under-19 World Cup scheduled to be played in the Caribbean in January, followed by an England Test tour, Furlonge is optimistic that regional cricket could also make a return. In the meantime, the Red Force players have kept up their training routine while Furlonge has been keeping an eye out for potential players that could add to the depth of the franchise.
“We have added some new young players to the training squad. We have some players who have just passed the Under-19 age group and some who are Under-23 players. So it is not that we have brought back in some regulars to make up the numbers. We have brought in some young players who we will look to develop over the next year or so,” the Red Force coach revealed.
Asked about the new players in the training squad, Furlonge said they brought in leg-spinner Sameer Ali, who would have only recently graduated out of the Under-19 age-group, left-arm wrist-spinner Ryan Bandoo, left-arm fast-bowler Shaaron Lewis and right-arm fast -bowler Jarlarnie Seales. Furlonge also noted that more youth players could be given a chance.
“When we are having practice games, we will also be looking at some of the Under-19 guys who are not involved in the West Indies team to give them an opportunity to be involved,” the Red Force coach explained.
“From the Under-19 four-team tournament, we have a pool of players that were selected to continue training here (at the National Cricket Centre) and we are looking at that group of players to bring some of them forward into the system,” he continued.
“Some of the players there will not be in the Under-19 age-group next year, so the plan is not to just let them go. The plan is to try and ease them into the senior team training programme. Again, we are looking at the Under-19 players, but if we identify a younger player that is good enough to play in the practice game, we want to see him at that standard and if he looks above the standard of the Under-19 age-group, we will certainly look to give him that opportunity to see how he does at a higher level,” Furlonge added.
Meanwhile, the Red Force players underwent a fitness assessment last week with Furlonge noting that there is still work to be done.
When the Red Force resumed training last month, all the players in the camp at the time had passed the fitness standard. However Furlonge explained that since then, some players went off for different assignments and others came back into the set-up.
“We had some players that joined us since the previous fitness tests with some returning from the CPL and others having been brought in to train with the team. I would say we had an 80 per cent pass rate in the yoyo test and the 2k run and 95 in the other tests. We are working on getting these players up to the standard, We are working with them and we are giving them the opportunity to repeat the tests they didn’t do well in at the end of the month,” he added
“We practised outdoors today (yesterday) and hopefully by Wednesday (tomorrow) we will get a chance to use the middle. Friday is another training day where the trainer will put them through a programme,” Furlonge continued.
“We are building towards, hopefully, the four-day competition. If you look at it, next year we have the Under-19 World Cup in January and then you have an England Test team coming in March, so hopefully we can have some cricket in February ahead of the Test series against England,” he added.
The Red Force coach is also hoping to have a series of practice matches later in the year to gauge the progress of the players in a year that has only seen them play one tournament and a handful of trial games.
“It has been a challenging year. We had the Super50 early in the year which we were successful in, but after that it has been a challenge. You have to keep the players motivated all the time and give them a reason to come out and train and put in the hard work and that has been challenging, especially with no word on when we will actually get to compete again,” said Furlonge,
“But I am very happy with the players’ attitude towards practice. They continue to work hard in the nets and it has been very competitive. We have bowlers versus batsmen and that has kept them competitive. Even in the practice/trial game, it has been very competitive so it is good to see the players having the right attitude. The only thing we have not been able to focus on as much as I would have liked is the fielding which has been hampered by rain. But we are looking to accelerate that in the next month or so,” he continued.
“We would like to play some matches before the end of the year but that is subject to approval. We are hoping to play three three-day matches so we can see where the players are at and we are hoping by then we will get some word in terms of if there will be any four-day cricket or 50-over cricket or anything next year.
For now we are training in different modes. We are training for 50 overs and we are training for four-day.”