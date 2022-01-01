With Jordane Dookie leading the way, several Trinidad and Tobago players excelled despite very limited opportunities in the sport of tennis last year.
Competition was shut down from late April until late September because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and then there was a premature end to the local season when the RBC Junior Tournament in December was postponed to a date to be determined.
There are usually five or six national junior tournaments on the calendar, but there have only been two each in the last two years.
The National Championship was not staged in either year, and the 2020 edition of the country’s other major open tournament, the Tranquillity Open was completed in January last year after being halted half-way through when the pandemic first hit in mid-March, 2020.
The answer for some was training and competing abroad and Dookie, Kale Dalla Costa and Luca Shamsi excelled both at home and overseas, while Aalisha Alexis proved herself queen of the local hard courts.
No one could have predicted that Dookie would end up by far the most successful player of the season when she went down in the upset of the Catch National Junior Championships in the 14 and under semi-finals to Brianna Harricharan in April.
The turnaround was almost immediate, though, as she bounced back to capture the national senior doubles title and then reached the Division A singles final and struck gold in doubles again right after in the East Clubs Classified Tournament just before the shutdown.
Despite facing much tougher competition, Dookie’s game soared during a two-month stint overseas, which culminated in mid-August with her reaching six finals in succession.
After being the 14 and under runner-up in both USTA (United States Tennis Association) tournaments she contested in Florida the month before, the attacking player reached the singles and doubles finals of both tournaments in a two-leg COTECC circuit in the Dominican Republic.
Dookie was robbed of an opportunity to capture a fifth doubles title in succession as both finals of the second tournament were washed out.
She lost in the singles final of the first but secured the doubles trophy alongside Daniel-Joseph in her first outing in doubles since combining with Wong to pick up the JITIC “second draw” title at the end of June.
Wong and Dookie were ranked third and fourth, respectively, in COTECC in September and qualified and competed in their prestigious Masters Tournament at the end of October in Mexico.
The latter then came back home and won two titles in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in late November, before making another trip abroad and earning a bronze medal in one of the tournaments in the Casely International series early last month in Florida.
Fellow double-crown Lease champs Shamsi and Dalla Costa were in tremendous form in the Casely series.
Shamsi, crowned national 16 and under champ and the winner of the first open UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) tournament in Trinidad in October, impressively won his age-group title in his first Casely outing.
The Tranquillity Open semi-finalist then stepped up to the 18 and under division and reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals in his two other events.
Dalla Costa lost a competitive semi-final to the eventual champ in the first of two events in the 14 and under category, but was in magnificent form when he stepped up in class and earned silver and then the gold medal to end the trip in the 16 and under division.
The 2019 Caribbean 12 and under champ, who was crowned 14 and under winner and was runner-up in doubles in the JITIC “second draw,” was virtually unstoppable at home, winning the 14 and under titles in the Catch and Lease tournaments as well as the East Division B crown.
Alexis, meanwhile, was untouchable on the hard courts last year as she won all four tournaments after a quarter-final effort on clay at the Tranquil Open.
The runner-up in the 2019 Championships beat Wong for the national 18 and under title, Dookie in the East final after stunning Tranquil champ Carlista Mohammed, and Tranquil runner-up Ella Carrington for the UTR crown.
Returning to singles after an absence of four years, multiple national and Tranquil champ Shenelle Mohammed was crowned singles and doubles champ—with Farah Chautilal—of the Chetwynd Club Tournament in November.
And Akiel Duke, who lost the Tranquil Open final to fellow Tobagonian Vaughn Wilson to start the year, defeated national champion Nabeel Mohammed for the singles crown and combined with last year’s winner Kino Francis for doubles glory.
The B class champs were Gabriella Prince and Zachery Byng, runner-up in the JITIC second draw doubles as well as in the 14 and under division of the Catch series and 16 and under category of the Lease tourney.
Prince, one of eight T&T players who competed in Florida early last month, was the Catch 12 and under and Lease 14 and under champ.
It was also a very good season for Daniel-Joseph, the only player to win two singles titles in the Catch tournament and the only one of the eight-member local team to reach the JITIC main draw.
And in addition to reaching the two doubles final alongside Dookie in the Dominican Republic in August, the tenth-ranked COTECC player reached the Division A doubles final alongside her fellow 14-year-old as well as the final singles in the Chetwynd tournament.