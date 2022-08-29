YOUTH FOCUS

YOUNG PLAYERS should be the focus of the upcoming Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) that bowls off tomorrow.
Captain of the winning SKYEXCH Women’s 6ixty Barbados Royals team, Hayley Matthews, believes the upcoming T20 tournament can be used as a platform for unknown players to develop and even make a bid to represent the West Indies women’s senior team.
At a media conference yesterday, new WI skipper Matthews said it was important for young players to be playing alongside their experienced counterparts.
“I think the whole reason there is a lot of importance in this tournament is definitely the growth of young players and I think the more young players we can have coming through a system like this, the better it is going to be for West Indies cricket on a whole, “ Matthews said.
“Obviously we are going to want young players developing, breaking out in a tournament like this and coming into the West Indies set-up and even onto the international level. So getting the opportunity to play with players like Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, overseas players, I hope the young players could hopefully pick their brains a bit; take the opportunity to try and learn from them and that will be able to help them progress a bit quicker than just playing in a domestic set-up.”
Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Stafanie Taylor also insisted that while she is unsure of what changes will come to their line-up for the longer version, the T20 presents a chance for up and coming players to make themselves be counted.
“I don’t think it will be difficult (to make the transition from 6ixty to T20). With the T20, we will have more time for batters to get themselves in,” Taylor began before adding, “we could definitely give some young faces an opportunity because sometimes it is not about winning but also improving other players. I think that we have some young players in the group and we will definitely want to give them an opportunity at this stage to showcase what they could do.”
Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) skipper Deandra Dottin was warmed by the crowd’s response to women’s cricket in Basseterre.
As for the upcoming tournament, she said there would be a couple of changes in the TKR line-up and stressed the importance of rotating the strike.
“I think with a little more balls and a little more time, it will be better,” Dottin said. She added that confidence was high in the camp despite the finals loss in the Women’s 6ixty.
In praising the format of the 6IXTY, Matthews said a significant element was her ability to depend on international players as captain.
“Obviously, having some of the international players around takes some pressure off me at the top. But definitely I have a lot more players to lean on when it comes to making tough decisions, that obviously involves Shakera Selmon as my vice-captain and the support has been very good from the team. I have been able to lean on them at crucial times and make sure I can ask questions on a lot of stuff, so I would probably say that captaining at this level does ease the pressure around me,” said Matthews.
In the opening match of the three-team WCPL tomorrow, there will be a replay of the 6IXTY final, as the Royals take on TKR from 3 p.m.