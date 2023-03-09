Trinidad and Tobago will seek to win a first title when competing at the Jean Pierre Youth Netball Championship to be held in Dominica from March 24-30.
Named after the renowned Trinidadian international netballer, the late Jean Pierre, the tournament is staged annually by the Caribbean Netball Association (CNA). Jamaica have won the event ten times, with T&T finishing second on four occasions.
Coached by Lystra Solomon-Simmons, the T&T National U-16 team will participate in the annual event which was on hiatus for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sixteen countries are eligible to participate, namely Anguilla, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Island, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin, St Vincent & the Grenadines, T&T and Turks & Caicos Islands. However, Antigua & Barbuda have pulled out due to funding issues.
Similarly, Trinidad & Tobago faced funding problems which were alleviated when the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) presented the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) with support in the amount of TT $48,600.00 towards their participation. The Head of Sport Development at SporTT Justin Latapy-George, also indicated that the complete approved sum for the Association is TT $557,763.92, the balance of which will be disbursed upon release from the Ministry of Finance.
Present at the cheque handover was U-16 national captain Patrice Ashby, a first-time member of the national team. Ashby said she was surprised at the selection but was grateful for the opportunity to represent her country on a regional level. The St Francois Girls College student, who plays at wing attack or centre, said she was excited about the tournament and confident that the hard work being put in will pay off.
TTNA President Sherry Ann Blackburn was also in high praise of the work ethic of the U-16 team, which is a diverse one, including six players from Tobago. Blackburn also said T&T’s participation at the tournament was one step towards building confidence and pride in the sport, ahead of the Netball World Cup to be held in South Africa from July 28 to August 6, 2023.