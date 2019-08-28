Trinidad and Tobago’s Zion St Rose

INTO THE U17 BOYS SEMIS: Trinidad and Tobago’s Zion St Rose defeated each of his first two opponents in straight sets.

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s players completely dominated the first day of the third and final stage of the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation Championship Tuesday in Barbados.

After collecting only six medals—one gold, one silver and four bronze—in the junior international (under-19) events, and walking away empty-handed in the international open events over the last two weeks, players from this country are assured of 17 medals in singles alone in the regional junior events.

They will sweep all four medals in three of the draws as only players flying the red, white and black have reached the semifinals in the girls’ under-13 and 15, as well as the boys’ under-11 divisions.

It was not a big accomplishment in the girls’ under-13 category as national age-group champion Sanna Guria, Amara Urquhart and Kara-Ashley Robertson received byes straight into the medal round.

