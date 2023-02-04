While the World Cup Review Committee recommended that white-ball players in the senior West Indies team should be playing more red-ball cricket to enhance their skills, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board coach Kelvin Williams said the same logic should be applied to youth team cricket.
The three-member review committee, comprising chairman Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, batting legend Brian Lara and South African cricket coach Mickey Arthur, was set up to review the performance of the West Indies team at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup after the Nicholas Pooran-led side was knocked out in the qualifying stage in Australia, having lost to Ireland and Scotland.
A former Red Force coach, Williams has also worked with the national Under-19 youth teams and agreed with the committee that better coaches are needed at the youth level in order to correct any faults in techniques before the players move up the ranks to senior team cricket.
He said there is a lot of technical work that needs to be done with players at the youth level and noted that the TTCB has already put a programme in place to do just that.
The Committee had stated: “In our view, the best and most technical coaches should be coaching our Under-19 and academy sides, while the best man-managers and motivators should coach our senior side.”
And Williams added that, “the better coaches and those who have the technical knowledge supposed to be the ones handling the younger kids, so by the time they reach the Under-19 level, they are technically sound because sometimes when they reach the Under-19 team, we still have to fix them. So that is a situation that needs to be addressed as quickly as possible. You need the better coaches at the youth level.”
Williams said that the TTCB had a programme in place to help youth players following the regional competitions last year.
“We are doing remedial work with guys who we identified and some of their problems we saw in St Vincent (with the Under-19s) and in Grenada with the Under-15s.
“That programme is up and running but now because of school cricket and the Under-15 zonal cricket starting back, we gave them time to go and practise with their zones and school teams,” Williams explained.
He said the longer version of the game will help them hone their skills better than the 50 over and T20 formats.
“A lot of players like the shorter version of the game because there is a market there for them. But the ultimate cricket really is the five-day Test. You have people who want to play Tests and those who don’t. I think the Under-19s should play a lot more of the three-day cricket to really refine their skills,” Williams argued.
The coach noted: “The TTCB sent an Under-19 team to St Vincent to play three-day cricket (Rising Stars Championship) and it was the first time some of those guys played that version of cricket, so you could imagine what went on there. To understand how to bat or survive 90 overs in a day, players need to play more of the longer version,” he stressed.
“We need to stick to the longer version at the Under-19 level and you can focus on the 50-over when there is a World Cup but you can’t take away the three-day game.
“Right now, the TTCB also has an Under-19 team in the Premiership 2 South Division. So, they have identified that these players need to play more cricket and the longer version of the game and I commend the Board for doing something like that and I am sure it is going to pay dividends,” Williams added.