Yuvraaj back after two years

YUVRAAJ DOOKRAM is set to make a return to competition action after a two-year absence on Monday night in the first major table tennis tournament in the country in ten months.

The Silver Bowl Championships was the first sporting event halted in the country because of coronavirus (Covid-19) on March 14, and this inaugural Table Tennis Champions League is only the second event in the sport since. However, it should be noted that the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) competition last month was only for juniors.

Seven outfits, comprised of A1 and A2 players, will face each other twice (home and away), over the next three weeks in this inaugural competition.

After finishing 2017 and ’18 as the top-ranked player in the country, Dookram disappeared from the scene early the following season and comes back without a single ranking point.

The former national champion is on the Renegades roster, along with fellow former WASA Club teammates Kenneth Parmanand, Frankly Seechan, Kirk Mohammed and Ancil Russell. Canada-based David Mahabir, who became the country’s oldest national champ at age 62 in 2013, is the other member of the newly-formed club.

Captain Curtis Humphreys is the only surviving member of the former powerful WASA squad and his brother Alaric and Kyle Borneo, are among those he has recruited for this competition. Mahabir is not the only oversees-based player registered as US-based Dayanand Maharaj is expected to line up for Solo Crusaders, alongside their other star player Anthony “Sandfly” Brown, who has been competing very sparingly over the last few seasons.

QPCC is definitely the team to beat, boasting the likes of Guyana’s Shermar Britton, fellow top-five ranked player in the country Derron Douglas, as well as Aaron Edwards and top-ranked female player Brittany Joseph.

Kevin Redhead, a top-ranked player more than a decade ago, returns from a very long absence to join Southerners, while top-ten player Anson Wellington and Isa Mohammed will be the main forces behind D’Abadie Youths and Survivors, respectively.

Yuvraaj back after two years

An inexperienced West Indies once again failed to show any mettle and crashed to a seven-wicket defeat in the second One-Day International yesterday, to concede the three-match series with hardly a whimper.

Interim One-Day International captain Jason Mohammed said his inexperienced West Indies had so far failed to convert their potential into performance, resulting in the series loss to Bangladesh.

West Indies, featuring six debutants, crashed to a six-wicket loss in Wednesday’s opening One-Day International and followed up with a seven-wicket defeat yesterday, to trail 2-0 in the three-match series.

Kion Benjamin clocked a personal best 6.73 seconds to strike gold in the men’s 60 metres dash at the Husker Triangular meet in Nebraska, USA, last Saturday. In the qualifying round, the University of Minnesota sophomore got home in 6.79.

West Indies women’s team assistant coach Corey Collymore believes the regional women can rediscover their form for their historic 2016 T20 World Cup victory but said a lot of hard work will be necessary.

West Indies fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph admitted that their inexperienced line-up did not perform to their full potential against hosts Bangladesh in the first ODI on Wednesday, and said the players had to dig deep and play harder if they are to level the three-match series today.