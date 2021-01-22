Yuvraaj back after two years

YUVRAAJ DOOKRAM is set to make a return to competition action after a two-year absence on Monday night in the first major table tennis tournament in the country in ten months.
The Silver Bowl Championships was the first sporting event halted in the country because of coronavirus (Covid-19) on March 14, and this inaugural Table Tennis Champions League is only the second event in the sport since. However, it should be noted that the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) competition last month was only for juniors.
Seven outfits, comprised of A1 and A2 players, will face each other twice (home and away), over the next three weeks in this inaugural competition.
After finishing 2017 and ’18 as the top-ranked player in the country, Dookram disappeared from the scene early the following season and comes back without a single ranking point.
The former national champion is on the Renegades roster, along with fellow former WASA Club teammates Kenneth Parmanand, Frankly Seechan, Kirk Mohammed and Ancil Russell. Canada-based David Mahabir, who became the country’s oldest national champ at age 62 in 2013, is the other member of the newly-formed club.
Captain Curtis Humphreys is the only surviving member of the former powerful WASA squad and his brother Alaric and Kyle Borneo, are among those he has recruited for this competition. Mahabir is not the only oversees-based player registered as US-based Dayanand Maharaj is expected to line up for Solo Crusaders, alongside their other star player Anthony “Sandfly” Brown, who has been competing very sparingly over the last few seasons.
QPCC is definitely the team to beat, boasting the likes of Guyana’s Shermar Britton, fellow top-five ranked player in the country Derron Douglas, as well as Aaron Edwards and top-ranked female player Brittany Joseph.
Kevin Redhead, a top-ranked player more than a decade ago, returns from a very long absence to join Southerners, while top-ten player Anson Wellington and Isa Mohammed will be the main forces behind D’Abadie Youths and Survivors, respectively.