Yuvraaj sizzles for Hillview Renegades

YUVRAAJ DOOKRAM was in tremendous form as Hillview Renegades snapped QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites’ nine-match win-streak in an exciting top-of-the-table clash in the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League Saturday night in Curepe.
The hosts picked up the crucial three points with a 3-2 victory take the lead and finish their campaign in the round-robin stage of the seven-team competition with 30 points.
Parkites, who had not been defeated since they were also edged 3-2 by Solo Crusaders in the first fixture of the competition in late January, are one point adrift, but they were expected to gain revenge over Crusaders yesterday and win the first phase.
Parkites, who won the first of the rounds of round-robin action a month ago, and Renegades will be joined in the Big Four Playoff by WASA Club (26 points) and either Crusaders or Southerners, tied with 21 points going into their final fixtures of the round yesterday.
After the visitors had roared back from 2-0 down to force a deciding match on Saturday night, Dookram, the country’s top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17, slammed the door shut with an 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 triumph over Joshua Maxwell to finish the second round of round-robin action unbeaten.
The 2014 national champion had drawn first blood for Renegades with a commanding come-from-behind 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-0 revenge victory over Tobagonian Derron Douglas, who had not lost match since going down to Anthony “Sandfly” Brown in the first fixture of the competition six weeks earlier.
Dookram, playing in his first tournament in two years, had also lost to Brown in the first round, but he had avenged that defeat in Renegades 3-0 thumping of Crusaders on Thursday night.
Already down 2-1 in the second match, Franklyn Seechan was staring at the exit down when he trailed Maxwell 7-3 in the fourth game.
But the 56-year-old former top-ten player roared back to win ten of the next 14 points and then ran away with the decider. The final score was 11-6, 8-11, 5-11, 13-11, 11-5.
Seechan played even better two matches later, but his opponent was the country’s fourth-ranked player and the 17-year-old Douglas prevailed 12-10, 11-6, 11-9 to force the decider, after his teammate Aaron Edwards had defeated Kenneth Parmanand 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 11-9.
Renegades won nine of their 12 fixtures in the round-robin stage and their last two were over the teams which had beaten them in the first round—Crusaders and Parkites. Their only loss in the second round was 3-1 to WASA late last month after scoring a convincing 3-0 victory when the two teams met two weeks earlier.