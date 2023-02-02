Zonal Champions of Champions kicks off in La Horquetta

Kieron Edwards

FLASHBACK: Ascension Tournament director Kieron Edwards, left, presents Pitchmen FC with a $30,000 first prize, won after they captured the 2022 Southern Football Association. La Brea-based Pitchmen are in action this evening as the zonal Champions of Champions tournament kicks off at La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Phase 2.

THE zonal Champions of Champions (CoC) tournament has been revived and will kick off tonight at the Phase 2, La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

The tournament matches champions of all six regional football associations against each other. The tournament runs from today to March 3 and will see the top three teams battling for $60,000 in prize money.

The tournament will see south champions Pitchmen FC, Real Central of the Central Football Association (CFA), Belmont FC from the North, 1976 FC Phoenix of Tobago, East champions La Horquetta X-Factor (XF) and a still-to-be-announced Eastern Counties Football Union champions battling over a one-round, round-robin format. The Eastern Counties winners only become involved during the second match-day, due to the later finish of the ECFU zonal tournament.

The (CoC) series begins with a double-header in La Horquetta, where Pitchmen take on Real Central from 6 p.m., while the star-studded La Horquetta X-Factor take on Belmont FC, beginning at 8 p.m.

The Champions of Champions had previously been one of the staple post-season football tournaments on the local calendar and served to promote teams to the former National Football League and later the TT Super League.

Eastern Football Association president Kieron Edwards welcomed the return of the tournament, which was last played in 2018, with Miscellaneous Laventille FC being the winners.

“All the zonal presidents got together and decided to hold the tournament,” Edwards stated. “We got sponsorship from the Ascension Tournament in terms of paying the prize-money, paying the referees and paying the airfare for the team (1976 FC Phoenix) to come from Tobago and teams to go to Tobago.”

Edwards explained that following a dip in the level of zonal competition over the last four years, zonal football organisers had wanted the return of the tournament in 2022.

“Last year we decided as a group to bring back the Champions of Champions (CoC), since we had a full round of competitions (2022) in all the zones,” Edwards said. “Although there is no promotion, it will help that the competing teams still have something to look forward to at the end of it.

“It also gives the players from the Champion of Champions teams the opportunity to showcase themselves, and with the new Elite League coming soon, we are hoping that clubs take the opportunities to come and look at players to see who might be able to get into the professional level or semi-professional level,” Edwards concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Walsh: W/Cup is what counts

The West Indies women are seeking to put past recent results behind them and focus on the matches that really count as they get ready for the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

West Indies’ preparations for the series have been marked by injuries to key players and a string of 13 consecutive defeats.

However, coach Courtney Walsh claimed his players were not put off by their losing streak.

TTFA to launch Premier Football League

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will launch the new TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) at a function on Monday at the Hyatt Regency.

TTPFL CEO Colin Wharfe believes that the development of the League is moving in a positive and structured manner that should create excitement for fans, players and stakeholders alike.

Zonal Champions of Champions kicks off in La Horquetta

Zonal Champions of Champions kicks off in La Horquetta

THE zonal Champions of Champions (CoC) tournament has been revived and will kick off tonight at the Phase 2, La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

The tournament matches champions of all six regional football associations against each other. The tournament runs from today to March 3 and will see the top three teams battling for $60,000 in prize money.

U16 netballers battling to get to Caribbean tourney

U16 netballers battling to get to Caribbean tourney

The national Under-16 netball team is in urgent need of funding as it prepares for the March 24 to April 1 Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament in Dominica.

A squad of 15 has been selected by the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association, coached by Lystra Solomon-Simmons.

MELIUS MELTS ‘FORCE’

MELIUS MELTS ‘FORCE’

If the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force didn’t know much about Kimani Melius before, they would have become well acquainted with the 22-year-old St Lucian yesterday after he produced a career best 192 to put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in command of the first round West Indies Championship Four-Day game at the Grenada National Stadium.

Battle begins for junior team spots

Battle begins for junior team spots

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith is the youngest of 11 players vying to represent the country in the junior events of the world’s premier team tennis competitions over the next three days at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.