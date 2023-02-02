Zonal Champions of Champions kicks off in La Horquetta

THE zonal Champions of Champions (CoC) tournament has been revived and will kick off tonight at the Phase 2, La Horquetta Recreation Ground.
The tournament matches champions of all six regional football associations against each other. The tournament runs from today to March 3 and will see the top three teams battling for $60,000 in prize money.
The tournament will see south champions Pitchmen FC, Real Central of the Central Football Association (CFA), Belmont FC from the North, 1976 FC Phoenix of Tobago, East champions La Horquetta X-Factor (XF) and a still-to-be-announced Eastern Counties Football Union champions battling over a one-round, round-robin format. The Eastern Counties winners only become involved during the second match-day, due to the later finish of the ECFU zonal tournament.
The (CoC) series begins with a double-header in La Horquetta, where Pitchmen take on Real Central from 6 p.m., while the star-studded La Horquetta X-Factor take on Belmont FC, beginning at 8 p.m.
The Champions of Champions had previously been one of the staple post-season football tournaments on the local calendar and served to promote teams to the former National Football League and later the TT Super League.
Eastern Football Association president Kieron Edwards welcomed the return of the tournament, which was last played in 2018, with Miscellaneous Laventille FC being the winners.
“All the zonal presidents got together and decided to hold the tournament,” Edwards stated. “We got sponsorship from the Ascension Tournament in terms of paying the prize-money, paying the referees and paying the airfare for the team (1976 FC Phoenix) to come from Tobago and teams to go to Tobago.”
Edwards explained that following a dip in the level of zonal competition over the last four years, zonal football organisers had wanted the return of the tournament in 2022.
“Last year we decided as a group to bring back the Champions of Champions (CoC), since we had a full round of competitions (2022) in all the zones,” Edwards said. “Although there is no promotion, it will help that the competing teams still have something to look forward to at the end of it.
“It also gives the players from the Champion of Champions teams the opportunity to showcase themselves, and with the new Elite League coming soon, we are hoping that clubs take the opportunities to come and look at players to see who might be able to get into the professional level or semi-professional level,” Edwards concluded.