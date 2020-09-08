Rakheem Cornwall

FRONTAL ASSAULT: St Lucia Zouks opener Rakheem Cornwall goes on the offensive during his knock of 32 not out in their Hero CPL semi-final clash against the Guyana Amazon Warriors yesterday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba. --Photo courtesy CPL/GETTY IMAGES

The St Lucia Zouks will face the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in tomorrow’s grand finale, from 10 a.m., in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

In something of an anti-climax, the Zouks eased past the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who were bundled out for a paltry 55 all out in 13.4 overs, in yesterday’s second semi-final at the BLCA, to qualify for their first-ever appearance in a final in the CPL’s eight-year history.

Zouks skipper, Darren Sammy won the toss and elected to field first and the decision was immediately rewarded when in the first over of Scott Kuggeleijn, Warriors opener Brandon King was caught by Andre Fletcher for duck. The tone for the rest of the innings was set.

Without a run on the board, Shimron Hetmyer was gone for a “golden duck” bowled the very next ball, the fourth of the innings. Nicholas Pooran (11) got something of a start but was soon back in the dugout at 14 for three. Ross Taylor’s poor tournament ended on a low note, the Kiwi trapped lbw by Royston Chase for just three.

Keemo Paul soon followed in Chase’s next over, the ninth, while the biggest partnership (19) during the Warriors’ turn at the crease featured opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, who top-scored with 25, and skipper Chris Green (11), for 51-6. Embarrassingly, the Warriors’ last four wickets fell with the score stagnant at 55. For the Zouks, Kuggeleijn, Chase, Zahir Khan and Mark Deyal all recorded braces.

The Zouks easily brushed aside the five-time beaten finalists, reaching their required target (56) in just the fifth over.

Led by Rakheem Cornwall, who belted an unbeaten 32 (17 balls), which included two boundaries and three maximums. Fellow opener Deyal had an even better strike-rate (190) than his burly partner, getting to 19 not out from just 10 deliveries, counting three fours and one maximum.

Summarised Scores:

AMAZON WARRIORS 55 off 13.4 overs (Chandrapaul Hemraj 25; Mark Deyal 2-2, Zahir Khan 2-12, Scott Kuggeleijn 2-12) vs ZOUKS 56-0 off 4.3 overs (Rakheem Cornwall 32 no, Mark Deyal 19 no) --Result: Zouks won by 10 wickets.

