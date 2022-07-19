Jereem “The Dream” Richards is on a mission to keep Deon Lendore’s memory alive.
During the on-camera introduction, ahead of his World Athletics Championship men’s 200 metres first round heat here in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Monday, Richards made an “M” sign for the world to see.
The “M” represented “Moodset”, an expression often used by Lendore on social media.
Richards was in a winning mood, dominating his heat two rivals with an effortless 20.35 seconds run. The victory earned him automatic passage to the semi-final round, and another opportunity to honour Lendore, who died in a vehicular accident in January.
“This whole meet is for Deon,” Richards told the Express. “This whole year is for Deon. He needs to be remembered. I hope it motivates a lot of younger athletes in Trinidad and Tobago, showing them the rich history we have in this sport. Deon was an extraordinary athlete, and once I’m running I don’t want Deon to be forgotten.”
On Tuesday, at 10pm (TT time), Richards will face the starter in the second of three semi-final heats. The T&T track star squares off against defending champion Noah Lyles, his American teammate Kenny Bednarek and South Africa’s Luxolo Adams. All four men have dived under 20 seconds this season, and with just two automatic qualifying berths on offer, the race promises to be very fast.
Richards, though, is not worried. The Point Fortin sprinter said he is capable of improving on his 19.83 seconds personal best.
“I’m ready to go faster than I ever went before. This is the best shape I’ve ever been in. Mentally and physically, I’m confident and ready to go out there, put all on the line, and be the best athlete I could be.”
Richards produced the 19.83 scorcher at last month’s National Championships. He then returned to his training base in Florida, USA to fine-tune ahead of Oregon22.
“I had one or two things I was dealing with physically that I had to take care of, but I’m here and it’s a blessing. God gave me the strength and the health because earlier this week I was getting a little pain in my groin, but now I don’t feel anything. I prayed about it, and massage therapist Nicole Fuentes and the medical support staff helped me out a lot.”
In the opening round, Richards looked across at his rivals during the second half of the race.
“The first time I looked across, I was checking to see where exactly I was. I then took two powerful steps and was able to shut it down, seeing that I was clear. After that, I checked again just to make sure nobody else was trying to run up on the inside or the outside.
“It felt great. I was able to go out there and execute the way I wanted to. I’m proud of the performance. I felt like I barely mashed gas.”
Canadian Aaron Brown finished a distant second in heat two in 20.60 seconds. Japan’s Shota Iizuka clocked 20.72 to secure third spot.
Another T&T sprinter, Eric Harrison was fifth in heat seven in 20.54 seconds, and did not advance. Lyles won the race in 19.98 to lead all qualifiers into the semi-final round. Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer finished second in 20.29.