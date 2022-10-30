No space, no time

West Indies white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran said that playing more first-class cricket could help white-ball players with their batsmanship but with a packed and oftentimes hectic international schedule, it is difficult for them to find the time.
Speaking to the media in Trinidad last week, Pooran agreed with the notion that playing more first-class cricket would be beneficial but he insisted that sometimes players need a rest between international and franchise commitments. “It’s tough,” he said.
“A lot players want to play cricket but you can’t just come back from an international series and just go a couple days later into a first-class game,” he argued.
“Everyone in the world is talking about mental health and it is important to get rest. A lot of players are breaking down as well and if that happens, then there will be no one to represent West Indies, so we need to be careful about that as well,” Pooran continued.
He admitted that playing first-class cricket was, “definitely a bonus,” but stressed that, “if you look at the international schedule, it has been packed. Every week there are cricket games, so international players can’t (always) play first-class cricket.”
“We need to take that into consideration and be smart about it as well.
The more cricket we do get as a first-class system is obviously beneficial not only to the West Indies players but the local players as well because that’s their region where they can embrace and get better as players.”
A week after their failed World Cup campaign, the West Indies players are expected to be in action in the CG United Super50 Cup. For the defending champions, that means Pooran is back to lead the T&T Red Force, while Evin Lewis, Yannic Cariah and Akeal Hosein are also available.
Of his own state of mind after the World Cup, Pooran said after a couple of days off, he is “fine” now but is still hurting from his team’s early exit.
Pooran and company lost to Ireland and Scotland in the first stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia as they failed to advance to the Super12s.
Windies head coach Phil Simmons subsequently resigned in the aftermath of the World Cup.
“I want to use that hurt as motivation and obviously come back strong,” Pooran said as he looked forward to the Red Force Super50 campaign which bowls off tomorrow with a day/night fixture against the Denesh Ramdin-led Combined Campuses and Colleges at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.