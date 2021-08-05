PAUL ON COURSE

Nicholas Paul enjoyed a perfect start to his Olympic career at the Izu Velodrome, here in Japan, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago cyclist produced a sizzling ride in the Flying 200 Metres, stopping the clock at 9.316 seconds to qualify fourth fastest for the Men’s Sprint.
“I felt really happy about that ride,” Paul told the Express. “It was my personal best at sea level. And I’m happy with that fourth seeding. Just now, it’s time to get on the bike again and race hard.”
True to his word, Paul returned to the track for his 1/32 finals clash with Matthew Richardson, dominating the Australian for a comfortable win. With about a lap to go, Paul got around Richardson, and the race was effectively over as a contest.
Paul, the Flying 200m world record holder with a 9.100 ride at altitude, stopped Malaysia’s Mohammed Awang in the 1/16 finals. After taking the lead in their duel, Paul did well to hold off a strong finish from the Malaysian.
After traveling more than 100 kilometres, from Tokyo to the Izu Velodrome, fans in the stands were a sight for sore eyes. Twelve days of spectator-less sporting action in Tokyo--as part of the Covid-19 countermeasure rollout--had heightened my appreciation of those who cheer on athletes from the sidelines. Paul was also grateful for Izu’s more relaxed approach to the pandemic.
“It’s a different environment here, and I’m happy to have at least a little bit of fans to make it more exciting for my first Olympics.”
A 50 percent capacity in the stands is permitted at the Izu Velodrome. They are in for a treat today with the Men’s Sprint moving from the 1/8 finals stage to the quarterfinals. Just four men will still be standing at the end of the day, with the three medals to be decided tomorrow.
At 2.57 this morning (T&T time), Paul squares off against hometown favourite Yuta Wakimoto. The winner will progress to the quarters.
Paul said he was thrilled to be a first-time Olympian.
“I don’t think anything was different in the Flying 200. It’s just to execute. It’s just another bike race, but it was unreal knowing I’m in my first Olympics and just repping the ‘Red, White and Black’ to the fullest.
“The ultimate goal for me,” Paul continued, ”is to execute as well as I can, and if it brings a medal I’m very very happy with that.”
Kwesi Browne is also representing T&T in Izu. Riding first in the Flying 200, Browne clocked a personal best 9.966 seconds to finish 30th. The top 24 men qualified for the Sprint. Dutchmen Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen clocked the identical time, 9.215 to become joint Olympic record holders. Great Britain’s Jack Carlin was next best at 9.306, followed by Paul with his 9.316 ride.
“Just excited to go out there,” Browne told the Express. “It’s a dream for me to compete at the Olympics and definitely a dream come true for me to go out there and fly the ‘Red, White and Black’ flag high. I would have liked to go a lot faster but just two weeks ago I was doing 10.2 in training so to come out here and do 9.9 I’m happy with that.”
Browne and Paul are not staying in the main Olympic Village in Tokyo. Instead, they are being housed at a satellite village in Izu to ensure easy access to the competition venue.
“It’s a lot different,” said Browne. “It just feels like I’m at a cycling meet, a UCI cycling meet, a World Cup, World championships, compared to my experience at Commonwealth Games. It’s definitely a different experience. Here, you don’t have the same excitement around the village with all the other athletes and stuff. It’s just like a normal cycling meet.”
The upside to staying in Izu is the absence of distractions.
“There’s not much for us to do at the satellite village so we’re just basically in our rooms,” Browne explained, “to the dining hall, to the velodrome and back.”
Browne will be back in action on Saturday in the opening round of the Keirin. He hopes to advance all the way to Sunday’s final.
In athletics, T&T’s men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams were in qualifying round action after press time, last night, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo. The finals will be contested tomorrow morning (T&T time).