Michal Paul emerged as the top performer on the opening day of the NGC/NAAATT National Juvenile Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.
Paul returned a time of one minute, 05.00 seconds to strike gold in the boys’ under-13 400 metres. The Concorde athlete was much faster in the preliminary round, completing his lap of the track in 59.08 seconds.
Paul was also golden in the 80m hurdles and high jump. He clocked 13.13 seconds in the sprint hurdles and went over the bar at 1.48 metres in the high jump.
Seth Sylvester outclassed his rivals in the boys’ under-11 80m dash, stopping the clock at 11.44 seconds. The Cougars athlete also triumphed in the 800m, getting home in 2:59.02.
Sylvester’s clubmate, Josiah Rogers came out on top in a close boys’ under-13 100m final. Rogers got to the line in 12.31 seconds, edging Burnley’s Jayden Goodridge into second spot in 12.32.
Jael Peters was very impressive in the girls’ under-13 100m final, the Burnley sprinter blazing to victory in a wind-assisted 12.89 seconds. Peters clocked a wind-legal 12.90 in the preliminaries.
Another Burnley sprinter, Soriaya Goodman grabbed girls’ under-9 60m gold in a wind-aided 10 seconds flat. Lambeau Alliance’s Azzirion Williams won the boys’ equivalent in 9.24. Kaley Wiltshire of Abilene Wildcats topped the girls’ under-11 80m final in a windy 11.41.
La Queen Welch won the girls’ under-13 60m hurdles title in 14 seconds flat. Burnley’s Reniece Smith clocked 1:05.72 for top spot in the girls’ under-13 400m.
Rss Phoenix had three victories in the middle distance events. Serenity Nancis won the girls’ under-13 1,000m in 3:59.31. J’Dani Williams topped the boys’ under-13 1,000m field in 3:27.72. And Gloria Henry secured girls’ under-11 800m gold in 2:50.33.
Amarley Henry whipped his rivals in the boys’ under-13 ball throw, the Tobago Jaguars athlete producing a 50.14 metres effort. Another Jaguar, Aisha Matthews threw 33.27m for gold in the girls’ under-13 ball throw.
Daija Reid was the class of the girls’ under-13 shot put field, the Zenith athlete throwing 6.61m. Ruth Dickson emerged victorious in the girls’ under-9 ball throw with a 17.04m effort.
Mason Hall’s Kenese Stewart cleared the bar at 1.30m for gold in the girls’ under-13 high jump. Mercury’s Shakeella Warrick disturbed the sand at 3.27m to snatch the girls’ under-11 long jump title.
Fulfilling Athletic Dreams (FAD) athlete Savion McIntosh won the boys’ under-11 long jump with a windy 3.30m leap. The boys’ under-9 long jump title went to Zenith’s Jhe-Armani Stewart at 2.84.
Dario Tavernier, Peters, Smith and Goodridge combined for gold in the mixed under-13 4x100m relay, the Burnley quartet clocking 52.37 seconds.
Wiltshire teamed up with her Abilene clubmates Adon Barnwell, Analeez Mussio and Cai Williams for victory in the mixed under-11 4x1 in 59.93 seconds.
The Burnley combination of Khari John, Amani Diaz, Goodman and Jeniyah Hemlee won the mixed under-9 4x50m event in 35.23 seconds.
The Juvenile Championships continue from 10am today at the Crawford Stadium.