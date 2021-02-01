RECORD SMASHER

Tyra Gittens clearance

TOP CLASS: Trinidad and Tobago's Tyra Gittens makes a successful clearance in the high jump. -Photo: TYLER POUNDS/TEXAS A&M

 TYLER POUNDS/TEXAS A&M

Tyra Gittens smashed her own women’s indoor pentathlon national record at the Texas Tech Invitational in Texas, USA, on Friday.

Gittens accumulated 4,612 points in the five-discipline event to improve on the 4,391 standard she had established last February. Friday’s big score propelled the Trinidad and Tobago athlete into second spot on the 2021 world performance list, behind Belgian Noor Vidts, the global leader at 4,665.

Gittens was dominant at the Texas Tech meet, topping four of the five disciplines en route to the new T&T standard. The impressive total was also a Texas A&M University record and the third best collegiate performance in history.

Gittens opened with an 8.33 seconds personal best (PB) in the 60 metres hurdles. There was another PB in the high jump, the 22-year-old clearing the bar at a school record height of 1.91 metres. She then topped the shot put with a 12.94m throw and the long jump with a 6.58m leap before closing off with sixth spot in the 800m in two minutes, 30.86 seconds.

In a social media post, yesterday, Gittens gave her performance a B+ rating.

“We have so much to work on and a lot of things did not go well yesterday. But that means there is still a lot of room for improvement!!”

Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry was very impressed with his young charge.

“What a fantastic day for Tyra and she's been working really hard. Besides the terrific high jump and a great long jump, it was the first time I've ever seen her that aggressive about running the 800 and she didn't run it real well time wise but I think it's coming for her. Today she was aggressive and that is a great change for her."

Tatianna Martinez finished first in her section and ninth overall in the Texas Tech Invitational women’s 400m in 56.44 seconds. And in yesterday’s 200m event, the Texas Christian University (TCU) sophomore was 14th fastest in 24.82.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RECORD SMASHER

RECORD SMASHER

Tyra Gittens smashed her own women’s indoor pentathlon national record at the Texas Tech Inv…

NOT A PRIORITY

NOT A PRIORITY

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis said his organisation will not be requesting early access to Covid-19 vaccination, adding that the TTOC will support the Government’s national vaccination programme that prioritises at-risk people.

NOT A PRIORITY

NOT A PRIORITY

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis said his organisation will not be requesting early access to Covid-19 vaccination, adding that the TTOC will support the Government’s national vaccination programme that prioritises at-risk people.

Local cricket fraternity asked to exercise patience

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath has issued a stern warning to affiliates of the TTCB to uphold all aspects of the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 protocols currently in place.

Estwick: Time for Joseph to find Test mojo

Assistant West Indies coach, Roddy Estwick, believes it is time for fast bowler Alzarri Joseph to assume a major role in the Test attack, with the view of becoming its mainstay in coming years.