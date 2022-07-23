Batter Luke Ali and his side’s bowlers got Trinidad and Tobago’s campaign off to a winning start when the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 tournament eventually got going yesterday.
Because of rain causing the abandonment of the first two rounds of the competition, Cricket West Indies announced yesterday that teams will now play three rounds of 50 over matches -the Super 50 Championship - followed by two rounds of T20 matches.
Yesterday, with the sunshine prevailing at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, No.3 batter Ali compiled an unbeaten man-of-the-Match 56 off 75 balls with one four and three sixes as hosts T&T beat Jamaica by six wickets.
T&T skipper Justin Jagessar won the toss and invited the Jamaicans to take first strike. Fareez Ali then took three wickets for 22 runs in his six overs, while Olando James and Andrew Rambaran took two wickets apiece as Jamaica were dismissed for 136 in just 34.4 overs. Skipper Jordan Johnson was his side’s top-scorer with 48 at better than a run-a-ball.
Jamaica began the defence of that total promisingly, removing T&T skipper Jagessar (13) and Kyle Ramdoo (seven) with just 21 runs on the board.
They made a further breakthrough when Reon Edwards removed Rambaran with the total on 34 in the tenth over.
However, Ali got together with James and the pair added a match-winning 92, with James striking 42 off 57 balls before he was dismissed by Deshawn James.
The task was left to Kavir Boodoosingh to see the match through with Ali.
In other games yesterday, there were also victories for the Windward Islands and Guyana.
At Gilbert Park in California, the Windwards beat the Leeward Islands by five wickets.
Sent in to bat, the Leewards were skittled for 90 in 31.5 overs, with wicketkeeper Randel Longville providing the stoutest resistance, getting 35 off 61 balls.
The Leewards innings was undermined by opening bowlers Solomon Bascombe (three for 22) and Devin Tyson (two for 18) and later Luke Wilson (two for 12), who dismissed Longville.
In reply, the Windwards found themselves in early trouble and were reduced to 22 for three in the ninth over before a fourth wicket partnership of 49 between wicketkeeper Divonie Joseph (38 not out) and Tarrique Edward put them on the road to victory.
In yesterday’s other match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Guyana beat Barbados by eight wickets.
Batting first, Barbados reached 122 for five in a match reduced to 20 overs because of rain, with Joshua Dome top-scoring with 38. However, Guyana got to their target of 123 with three balls to spare thanks to Rampertab Ramnauth (56 not out) and Mavendra Dindyal (46 not out) setting up the win with their unbroken third wicket partnership of 88, Guyana ending on 123 for two.
Summarised scores:
At Inshan Ali Park
Jamaica 136, 34.4 overs (Jordan Johnson 48; Fareez Ali 3/22, Andrew Rambaran 2/19, Olando James 2/27)
vs T&T 137-4, 31.4 overs (Luke Ali 56 n.o., Olando James 42; Deshawn James 2/19)
—T&T won by six wickets.
At NCC
Barbados 122-5, 20 overs (Joshua Dome 38; Bruce Vincent 2/15)
vs Guyana 123-2 (Rampertab Ramnauth 56 n.o., Mavendra Dindyal 46 n.o.)
—Guyana won by eight wickets.
At Gilbert Park
Leeward Islands 90, 31.5 overs (Randel Longville 35; Solomon Bascombe 3/22, Luke Wilson 2/12, Devin Tyson 2/18)
vs Windward Islands 92-5 (Divonie Joseph 38 n.o.; Watley Yanique 2/14)
—Windwards won by five wickets.