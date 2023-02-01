All-ROUNDERS’ DAY

The all-rounders pulled the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force out of a hole and into the lead at the end of the second day of the West Indies Four-Day Championship opener against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, yesterday.
Wicketkeeper/batter Amir Jangoo (86), Tion Webster (79) and Terrance Hinds (52) combined for two significant partnerships that raised the Red Force from 82 for five to 315 and a lead of 72. By the close, the Volcanoes had responded positively at 62 without loss.
On a day when Volcanoes seamer Ryan John impressed with his first five-wicket haul in first class cricket, the Red Force trio wrested control away from the home team after a wicket-filled first session.
Resuming on a solid 50 for one, the Red Force top-order succumbed to John’s disciplined line and the movement he extracted from a placid pitch at the Grenada National Stadium.
John had some help though. Having added a further 18 with Jeremy Solozano (34), skipper Darren Bravo was deceived by a delivery from left-armer Preston McSween that cut back and caught him lbw as he shouldered arms. Jason Mohammed followed two runs later (70 for three) top-edging a hook shot against Daurius Martin to wicketkeeper Tevyn Walcott.
Then Yannic Cariah pushed a ball of extra bounce back to John (81 for four) and Solozano, having built a platform over 130 balls, cut at a ball which he edged to Kavem Hodge at second slip off the same bowler. At 85 for five, the Red Force had little to show for the time the early batters had spent at the crease. They had found John to be a virtually immoveable force, having managed just one run off the seamer (14.1-9-18-5) in his first ten overs.
At this point, Webster joined Jangoo and changed the day around. Determined not to allow John to continue dictating the pace, he swung and drove for a six and a four as the bowler’s 11th over went for 14 runs. Webster had previously flicked Justin Greaves for a maximum.
It was just the momentum shift the bogged-down Red Force needed. And with the more circumspect but similarly positive Jangoo, Webster went to lunch having lifted his side to 121 for five, scoring at better than a run-a-ball.
The pair continued in similar fashion after the break, with Webster entertaining with clean hitting on both sides of the pitch. He and Jangoo put on 138. It should have been more, except that with a third regional century there for the taking, Webster swung off-spinner Kenneth Dember straight to Daurius Martin standing on the midwicket boundary. His 79 came off just 86 balls, with five fours and three sixes.
The Red Force still trailed by 23 at that point. But Webster’s replacement, Hinds, kept the momentum up, striking six fours and two sixes in 64 balls and allowing Jangoo (six fours, 142 balls) to continue to be the lower-order anchor. They added 78. Jangoo and Webster took the Red Force to tea at 262 for six, with a lead of 19 now established. But chances of that advantage ballooning past 100 diminished when Hinds drove at a wide ball from John, back for a new spell after the interval, and chopped it onto his stumps.
With opener Vikash Mohan unable to bat because of a hand injury sustained off the first ball of the match, Jangoo needed a substantial partnership with Bryan Charles to get the Red Force much further. However, Charles became John’s fourth victim at 312 and left-hander Jangoo, the fifth at 315, snicking a drive to second slip.
The pitch was still good for many runs, and Volcanoes openers Kimani Melius (39) and Jerlani Robinson (20) put the Red Force lead into context with their unbroken second innings stand. Only ten runs are now needed to wipe off the deficit and break the match wide open again today.