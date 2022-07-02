ANOTHER BLACKMAN GOLD

Nikoli Blackman produced a dominant swim in Guadeloupe, yesterday, to capture his second Caribbean Games title.
Blackman touched the wall in 50.42 seconds to grab Men’s 100 metres freestyle gold. Silver medallist Romeo Boileau was more than a second slower than Blackman, the Guadeloupean finishing the sprint in 51.71. Bronze went to St Lucia’s Jayhan Odlum-Smith in 51.94.
Ornella Walker and Jahmia Harley recorded a one-two finish for T&T in the Women’s 50m backstroke. Walker was golden in 31.03 seconds, getting home ahead of Harley, who touched in 31.20.
Mark-Anthony Beckles was a bronze medallist in the Men’s 50m butterfly. The T&T swimmer clocked 25.68 seconds. Aqeel Joseph was tenth overall in the heats in 26.62, and did not advance.
T&T earned seven medals in the pool on the first two days of swimming.
On Thursday, Blackman struck gold in the men’s 50 free in 22.93 seconds. Joseph bagged bronze in the same event in 23.97. In the mixed 4x100m medley relay, Walker, Blackman, Beckles and Harley teamed up for silver in four minutes, 15.25 seconds.
On Friday, Walker clocked 1:06.92 to capture women’s 100m backstroke silver. Harley claimed bronze in the same race in 1:07.25. Blackman secured men’s 200 free silver in 1:52.99. And Beckles touched the wall in 56.81 seconds for men’s 100m butterfly silver.
Blackman ended the meet with two individual gold medals, an individual silver and a relay silver. The First Citizens Sports Foundation 2021 Youth Sportsman of the Year was the T&T flagbearer at Thursday’s opening ceremony. He justified the honour with yet another superb showing in the pool.
In track and field, the T&T combination of Tamia Badal, Akilah Lewis, Naomi Campbell and Leah Bertrand grabbed gold in the women’s 4x100m relay in 45.19 seconds. Cuba and the Dominican Republic picked up silver and bronze, respectively, clocking 45.47 and 46.21.
Jayden Moore, 100m champion Kion Benjamin, Che Lara and Lorenzo Luces earned silver for T&T in the men’s 4x1. The T&T quartet clocked 41.64 seconds to finish behind Dominican Republic, the winners in 41.31. Antigua clocked 41.87 to bag bronze.
Luces disturbed the sand at 15.26 metres for sixth spot in the men’s triple jump. Badal was sixth in the women’s 100m hurdles final in 13.83 seconds. She clocked 13.58 in the qualifying round. Rae-Anne Serville was a non-starter in the women’s 400m final.
In the women’s 3x3 basketball semis, yesterday, T&T went under 17-19 to Dominican Republic. On Friday, the T&T women got the better of Haiti 10-7.
T&T’s netballers suffered a narrow 38-36 defeat at the hands of St Lucia, yesterday. And in a futsal game, on Friday, T&T whipped Guadeloupe 12-4.