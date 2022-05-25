Tail-ender Colin Archibald struck an exhilarating unbeaten hundred to haul Leeward Islands Hurricanes out of trouble while Test vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood stroked his eighth first-class century to lead Jamaica Scorpions’ domination, on the opening day of the fourth round of matches yesterday.
When Hurricanes slumped to 179 for nine after tea at Queen’s Park Oval, it appeared as if Windward Islands Volcanoes were taking an early stranglehold on the contest. But the left-handed Archibald arrived at number 10 to blast an unbeaten 104 off just 97 balls, to fire his side to 301 for nine at the close.
And at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, the right-handed Blackwood finished unbeaten on 110, a knock that propelled Scorpions to 282 for six against Guyana Harpy Eagles.
Scorpions too were in trouble at 99 for four just after lunch but Blackwood produced a composed knock spanning 251 deliveries, just over five hours, and including 14 fours and a six, to steer his side to safety.
Archibald took the spotlight, however, his innings ensuring Hurricanes maintained their momentum from the third round win over the T&T Red Force last week.
Choosing to bat first, Hurricanes were wilting at 72 for four and needed Jahmar Hamilton’s 52 off 71 balls and Terrance Warde’s 30 to revive themselves, before Archibald’s unleashed his fireworks in the final session.
Montcin Hodge (14) was the first casualty of the morning, lbw on the backfoot to pacer Darius Martin in the eighth over with the score on 21 before Kieran Powell was run out for 19 by Ackeem Auguste’s direct hit at the non-striker’s end, on the stroke of the first hour.
Ross Powell followed for nine and Devon Thomas made 25 but Hamilton halted the slide by posting 36 for the fifth wicket with Amir Jangoo (2) and a further 47 for the sixth with Warde.
Hamilton’s demise after striking seven fours led to a slide which saw four wickets tumble for 24 runs as left-arm pacer Preston McSween (4-78) made key strikes.
Arriving at the crease in the fourth over after tea with Hurricanes tottering on 167 for eight, Archibald blasted 13 fours and four sixes as he put on a vital 122 in an unbroken ninth wicket partnership with Daniel Doram (17 not out). He reached his hundred in the day’s penultimate over with a punch through straightish mid on, off fast bowler Josh Thomas.
Blackwood also had reason to celebrate as his knock held the Scorpions innings together after left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (2-39) and off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (2-74) threatened to put Harpy Eagles on top.
He put on 52 for the second wicket with Test teammate John Campbell who made 37 from 58 balls with seven fours, and when three wickets fell for 39 runs, added a further 112 for the fifth wicket with Alwyn Williams who made 51 off 113 deliveries with eight fours.
On 31 at lunch and 66 at tea, Blackwood reached triple figures with a single behind point off left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul deep in the final session.