Left-hander Alick Athanaze has entered the International Cricket Council Test batting rankings at 77th.
The 24-year-old made an encouraging Test debut in Dominica against India last week, top-scoring in both innings with 47 and 28, as West Indies tumbled to an innings and 141-run defeat inside three days.
Athanaze is one of several West Indies batsmen in the top 100, most of whom slipped in the charts following disappointing showings in the first Test against India at Windsor Park.
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite has remained the highest ranked batsman at 34th but slipped two places after scores of 20 and seven, while vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood also fell three spots to be 46th in the charts.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Jason Holder rose two spots to 62nd after scoring 18 and 20 not out last week but there was no such luck for wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva who dropped three places to 66th following twin failures at Windsor Park.
In the bowling, veteran Kemar Roach remained unmoved at 18th as the highest ranked West Indies bowler with fellow seamer Holder also unmoved at 23rd.
However, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph fell two places to 32nd while the spin pair of Jomel Warrican and Rahkeem Cornwall, who returned to action in the first Test following a protracted spell out of the side, are ranked 68th and 69th, respectively.