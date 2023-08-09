The Barbados Royals will be looking to go one better in the 2023 edition of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League after finishing as runners-up to the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2022.
The Royals, who won CPL titles in 2014 and 2019 as the Tridents, were the best team in the round robin phase of the tournament, winning eight of their ten games, thanks in large part to the batting exploits of Kyle Mayers who smashed 366 runs, Obed McCoy’s 15 wickets and Jason Holder’s 155 runs and 17 wickets.
The excellence on display from those three led to them headlining the list of eight retained players for 2023, alongside Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Bishop, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young and Justin Greaves. The Royals also created a lot of buzz when they traded Hayden Walsh Jr in return for Jamaica Tallawahs and West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell.
It’s this list of players that Alick Athanaze thinks is the key to the Royals outfit in 2023.
“I see the core of the team as the strength of the team to be honest...and I think with the addition of the West Indies captain, Rovman Powell, I think it’s a very, very balanced team,” he said.
Athanaze, who has earned his first CPL contract after being bought in this year’s draft, also added: “I think this team has a lot of guys who can adapt well to conditions and situations and when you look at the team, there’s a lot of leadership. We’re not just depending on one person. When you have such a wide variety of cultures and cricketing brains, that actually makes the team stronger.”
Adding to that wide variety of cultures that Athanaze spoke of, are the international players who will be suiting up for the Royals in August.
English batter Laurie Evans, Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad, South African wicket-keeper/batter Donovan Ferreira and Roelof Van Der Merwe who has represented both South Africa and the Netherlands internationally in white-ball cricket, will add a wealth of experience and skill. Evans, Ahmad and Van Der Merwe have all previously played in the CPL for various teams. Van Der Merwe himself is a T20 journeyman, having participated in over 300 T20 matches picking up 287 wickets in the process, while Evans has over 5,700 runs in 241 T20 games
Apart from the experienced internationals, there are also a few exciting, young talents in the Royals team. The likes of Athanaze himself, Simmonds, Bishop, Young and Rivaldo Clarke will all be looking to make their marks in this year’s tournament and Athanaze thinks it adds to the team’s balance, “There’s a mixture of international (players) as well, so I see it as a very good balanced team, you know a lot of youth, exciting talents coming out,” he commented.
He’s also hoping that this tournament can serve as the start of his rise to stardom.
“CPL is a very good opportunity to showcase my talent and we’ve seen a lot of players emerge from the CPL in the past, and hopefully I can be the next one,” he said.
Athanaze is also hoping that this series can help him contribute to the rebuilding and restoration of West Indies cricket.
“I’m one who always says that I want to be one of the players who contributes to getting West Indies back on top.” He continued: “If young players like me could continue to take the opportunity and produce good performances, it would surely help everyone, including West Indies cricket.
“Obviously lifting the trophy would be the main goal, but, I think a successful season would be to make the fans happy, to bring back the spirit of the game to the Caribbean and to Barbados and to give the fans something to cherish.”
The stylish Dominican batter is ready to do whatever it takes to help the Royals achieve those goals. “I’m a team person to be honest and anyone who knows me knows that I would do whatever it takes to get the team over the line,” he said. “I bat at the top, I bat in the middle and one of the ways I think I could help the team, wherever I bat, is to contribute as much runs as I can and to do it in any given situation that I’m put in and just try to contribute as much as I can to the team’s success,” he added.
The Royals will be hoping that Athanaze can back up his intentions in the middle and that their strong blend of youthful, exciting talents combine well with their experienced West Indian and international professionals to give them the extra push that could take them all the way to the 2023 title.
Barbados Royals squad:
Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Ramon Simmonds, Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Qais Ahmad, Laurie Evans, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Donovan Ferreira, Kevin Wickham, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke.