AZIM ASCENDS

On March 25, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath will take up duties as Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-president.
CWI director Arjoon Ramlal made the announcement during a media conference at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday during which it was also revealed that Point Lisas Steel Products Limited has come on board to sponsor the Board’s Under-19 Youth Series Interzone tournament.
Ramlal referred to Bassarath as the “CWI vice-president elect” noting that the TTCB boss was the only nominee for the post when nominations closed last week. TTCB second vice-president Kerwin John will now take the place of Bassarath as the new TTCB director on the CWI Board.
Meanwhile, Bassarath said he is ready to serve with whoever wins the presidency.
Outgoing CWI president Ricky Skerritt will not contest the elections after serving two terms at the helm, while current CWI vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow will be vying for the top post along with Jamaica Cricket Association boss Billy Heaven.
“The battle for the presidency will be between Dr Kishore Shallow and Billy Heaven. I know it will be keenly contested and I wish them both all the best,” Bassarath stated.
“I don’t want there to be any fracture or disunity between the presidents and directors. I am hoping good sense prevails in the end and that we are going to respect each other when the final vote is counted,” he added.
In terms of his new portfolio, Bassarath said: “It is not a different feeling. I think I have served CWI for long enough and I would have gained a lot of respect from the other directors and I think they would have seen that I could make a contribution. I am happy to serve and I am hoping at the end of my tenure I can see some upward mobility of the West Indies team.”
Asked about his plans when he takes office, Bassarath said he will be pushing for a renewed focus on cricket development. “I will try to push as much as possible cricket development across the Caribbean.
“The Under-23s is an important age-group we should focus on throughout the Caribbean and I will do what I could to get all the territories hosting an Under-23 tournament within their territories,” Bassarath explained.
“I will have my own vision but I will work together with the new president. I will engage that person immediately after the elections to see what we can push forward to help West Indies cricket take off,” adding, “I think it is important at this stage to look at the cricket itself in moving forward so that we take West Indies cricket up the ladder.”
He said the previous president had some plans in place and that a lot of emphasis was placed on governance.
“We are hoping to deal with that governance issue as soon as possible but my focus will really be on cricket development because for far too long the sport itself has been neglected. We have to be focused more on the development of Under-23s across the Caribbean,” Bassarath added.