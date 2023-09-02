Barbados head coach Dexter Toppin praised his side after they created a slice of history when they became double-crown champions of the Cricket West Indies Under-17 Rising Stars tournament that ended on Thursday, here.
The age group tournament featured a 50 overs-a-side and two-day matches for the first time, and the Barbadians wrapped up the titles under the guidance of Toppin.
“This group of young men fought hard and played sensible cricket throughout the competitions,” Toppin said Friday. “They bowled really well as a squad and to achieve the double is a tremendous achievement for the squad.
“Discipline was very good both on and off the field, and these young men will be great ambassadors for Barbados in the future.”
Leg-spinner Zishan Motara, who replaced Joshua Dorne following his call-up to the West Indies Under-19 squad for their Tour of Sri Lanka, was the second leading wicket-taker in the two-day tournament, which concluded Thursday with the Barbadians held to a draw against old foes Guyana.
Barbados ended the two-day tournament with 42 points, hosts T&T 37.6, Jamaica 35, Guyana 31.5, Windwards 24.8, and Leewards 16.2.
“The lads showed good cricketing skills on the field of play, understood how to adapt and gain points as the two-day tournament went on,” Toppin said.
“We went into the final match of the two-day competition knowing what was required, and these lads came out trumps. The BCA and Barbados must be truly proud of this group who created history.”