Defending champions Barbados women booked their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Super50 Cup, following an 11-run victory, via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method, over Jamaica women in their Group A match at the Guyana National Stadium, in Providence, yesterday.
Barbados, who were runners-up to Jamaica in the preceding Women’s T20 Blaze, won their opening match against the Windward Islands on Thursday and yesterday’s victory ensured they will top the group heading into the knockout phase of the 50-overs competition.
Meanwhile, Jamaica will face the Windwards in the final Group A match on Monday with the winners moving on to the semis.
Batting first yesterday, the Barbados women were dismissed for 121 with Kyshona Knight’s 50 the only highlight of the innings.
In reply, Jamaica lost wickets regularly and were 105 for nine when rain ended the game after 25.3 overs. Hayley Matthews and Aaliyah Williams grabbed three wickets each for the Bajans while Shanika Bruce and Shakera Selman took one each.
When Barbados batted, they lost Kycia Knight for a duck in the first over before a 57-run stand between Hayley Matthews, who made 16, and Kyshona rescued the innings. Stafanie Taylor grabbed three wickets for 13 runs for Jamaica.
The tournament continues today with T&T in action against hosts Guyana in their final Group B match at the same venue from 9.30 a.m. A win for T&T today will see them top the group and earn a place in the semi-finals.
Summarised Scores:
Barbados 121 (31.4 overs) (Kyshona Knight 50; Stafanie Taylor 3/13, Jody-Ann Brown 2/20, Vanessa Watts 2/24, Chinelle Henry 2/25) vs Jamaica 106-9 (25.3 overs) (Chinelle Henry 28 n.o., Rashada Williams 29; Hayley Matthews 3/16, Aaliyah Williams 3/22) —Barbados won by 11 runs (D/L/S method)