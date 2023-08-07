The matches have just kept coming for Nicholas Pooran, the continents ever changing, but the runs have continued to flow.
Pooran, the former West Indies captain, compiled two centuries at the ICC World Cup Qualifier in southern Africa in June, and followed up with the highest aggregate at the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) series in North America last month. He has since returned to West Indies duty in the Caribbean for a T20 series against India, where his knocks of 41 and 67 have contributed significantly to rare back-to-back wins for the Windies in this first week of August.
It is not an exaggeration to say that lately, “Nicky P” has been batting like a star. And for the month of July, definitely, Pooran was the brightest star on the sporting scene.
Cyclist Nicholas Paul began the month with sprint gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador, and the men’s hockey team took silver at those same Games as they came to an end. There was also 400 metres individual and 4x400mrelay gold for Jereem Richards and a CAC javelin title for Keshorn Walcott.
But at a time when West Indies cricket plunged to even lower levels after the 50-over team failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup, Pooran still managed to distinguish himself and give a reminder that there remains world class potential in West Indies cricket.
Pooran was not wearing WI maroon, but Mumbai Indians New York blue last month. But there, some of international cricket’s better T20 operators were gathered. Having made two hundreds in the World Cup Qualifier, but seen those knocks prove of little consequence because of the team’s failure, Pooran made his runs count in the USA.
With a heavy Indian Premier League influence, the MLC offered itself as the newest frontier for big-time franchise cricket. Pooran used that stage to good effect.
So long a teaser, a free-scoring entertainer without the finisher’s ruthlessness in the middle order, left-hander Pooran proved a force to be reckoned with in the US. He came to America and conquered, combining his clean hitting with a better awareness of how to play situations.
In the final where he stood in as captain for his mentor Kieron Pollard, Pooran poured it on against the Seattle Orcas.
By the time the MI Indians’ pursuit of 184 was over, Pooran was still standing on 137. He was a sight to see, carving the bowling to all parts with a precision and confidence that was compelling. Breathtaking were some of the moments he gave the crowd. Few were better than the pull that took a ball from outside off-stump, over the boundary backward of square. It was a throwback “Master Blaster” Viv Richards moment.
It would have also pleased Pooran that he saw the win through to the end. That unbeaten effort gave him a tournament aggregate of 388 runs at an average of 64.66.
And while Pooran’s career will not be judged by what he does in gigs like the MLC, his exploits in a blazingly hot July marked him out as a man who is seriously trying to take his game to a higher level.
The same message is coming through in the current series against India. “My job is to score runs...I’m just really happy I can contribute and get some wins for West Indies,” he says.
“We’ve been under pressure since winning the two (T20) World Cups (in 2012 & ‘16). It’s all about focussing on what we can control and just getting better (with) game awareness and try to put a complete performance together.”