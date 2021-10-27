Nkrumah Bonner made the most of the conditions to finish on an unbeaten 90 on the first day of the West Indies Best vs Best three-day practice match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday.
The match is part of the preparation for the Test team’s tour of Sri Lanka for a two-match series next month.
On a day when several batsmen got starts, only Bonner turned his knock into something approaching substantial. Playing for the Jermaine Blackwood team, Bonner has so far faced exactly 200 balls in guiding his team to 234 for four at the close of play. Included in that effort were seven fours and the only two sixes of the innings thus far.
Bonner went to the crease at the fall of Kieran Powell’s wicket after Powell (31) and Shayne Moseley (39) had put on 47 for the first wicket. Both men fell to the off-spin of Rahkeem Cornwall. Having put on 32 with Moseley for the second wicket, Bonner also shared stands of 55 with skipper Blackwood (27) and 88 with Kavem Hodge (39), who were lbw victims of Preston McSween and Veerasammy Permaul respectively.
Left-armer McSween was the only quicker bowler to have success yesterday. Shannon Gabriel, who missed the last series against Pakistan because of injury, returned to action, bowling 12 overs for 47 runs, while new ball partner Jayden Seales was miserly, his 11 overs costing just 11.
Summarised scores:
Team Blackwood: 234-4, 87 overs (Nkrumah Bonner 90 n.o.; Shayne Moseley 39, Kavem Hodge 39, Kieran Powell 31; Rahkeem Cornwall 2/52)
Teams:
Blackwood: Jermaine Blackwood (Captain), Kieran Powell, Shayne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kavem Hodge, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Imran Khan, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach
Brathwaite: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales, Preston McSween, Nial Smith, Shannon Gabriel.