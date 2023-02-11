Bravo’s day

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force had to settle for a draw against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes yesterday despite dominating much of the round two West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
At North Sound, T&T’s dominance was underscored when skipper Darren Bravo scored his second ton of the game to set the hosts a victory target of 300, with one session to play.
The Red Force, who dismissed the Hurricanes for 302 early yesterday to take a 116-run first innings lead, batted for two-and-a-half sessions, with Bravo hitting an even 100 for the second time in the game.
The Red Force skipper faced 143 balls for his second century before he declared with the score on 183 for five.
With just 23 overs in addition to 15 in the last hour available, the Hurricanes would not have been enticed to go for the runs despite conditions remaining good for batting.
They reached 72 for one off 23 overs when the captains shook hands to end the game.
Earlier, overnight batters Rahkeem Cornwall and Hayden Walsh Jr kept the hosts in the game with an 83-run eighth-wicket stand that ensured the Hurricanes got past the follow-on target.
Cornwall went on to score his second half-century of the season with a flick for four off pacer Terrance Hinds before he missed an attempted sweep and was trapped lbw by off-spinner Bryan Charles for 67.
Two good catches in the outfield from Imran Khan and Yannic Cariah put the Hurricanes first innings to bed shortly after, but with just about two sessions left and conditions still good for batting, both sides already knew a draw would have been the most likely outcome.
Batting a second time T&T lost opener Keagan Simmons in the second over but Bravo held the innings together, playing some attractive strokes en route to his century.
Simmons was comprehensively bowled by Sheeno Berridge and the pacer also got Jeremy Solozano caught behind by wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton before spinner Kofi James grabbed three wickets as T&T looked to up the tempo ahead of the declaration.
Bravo, who opened the batting alongside Simmons, stood tall for the visitors, utilising the sweep and cut against both leg-spin of Walsh and off-spin of James. He also wasn’t afraid to drive through the covers as he counted ten fours to all parts of the ground.
Bravo, who faced 153 deliveries, also took a few chances and was put down at slip while James couldn’t hold on to a return catch that was struck powerfully back to him.
The Red Force skipper finally reached triple figures with a tight single off James before declaring on the stroke of tea.
Bravo’s century was the last bit of excitement in the game with both teams content with a draw after more than two sessions were lost on the first two days of the match due to rain.
The teams will now take a month-long break before resuming with the final three rounds of the first-class season taking place in Trinidad.
Summarised scores:
At the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (ANTIGUA)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO RED FORCE 418-9 dec. (Darren Bravo 100, Imran Khan 92, Yannic Cariah 52, Terrance Hinds 51; Jeremiah Louis 3/78, Colin Archibald 3/111, Sheeno Berridge 2/72) & 183-5 dec. (Darren Bravo 100 not out; Kofi James 3/29).
vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 302 (Keacy Carty 95, Rahkeem Cornwall 67; Bryan Charles 4/84, Khary Pierre 3/63) & 72-1 (Montcin Hodge 34 not out)
—Match drawn.
At the National Cricket Stadium (GRENADA)
WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 294 (Alick Athanaze 141, Ryan John 51 not out, Sunil Ambris 47; Veerasammy Permaul 4/70, Ronsford Beaton 2/50, Kevin Sinclair 2/66) & 168 (Justin Greaves 27, Sunil Ambris 26; Shamar Joseph 5/41, Ronsford Beaton 3/35)
GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 169 (Veerasammy Permaul 53, Kevin Sinclair 23, Anthony Bramble 21, Kemol Savory 20; Justin Greaves 18-6-24-5, Ryan John 2-52) & 250-9 (Kevin Sinclair 77 not out, Matthew Nandu 60, Leon Johnson 40; Preston McSween 3/58)
—Match drawn.