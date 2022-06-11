Brick by brick...

TEAM TTO senior men’s hockey team coach Darren Cowie is building his team step by step as they zero in on the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games scheduled to come off in Panama next year.
Cowie and his assistant coaches Dwain Quan Xhan and Raphael Govia have selected a 34-member training squad comprising of a few overseas players and a majority of locally-based stickmen.
The training schedule has been limited to two days a week due to availability of venue issues; Thursdays at the Woodbrook Youth Facility from 4-6 p.m. and on Sundays at the Police Barracks from 7-9 a.m.
“A lot of people are working on the weekends. People’s work schedule is coming into play,” Cowie said. “It is difficult for them to consistently add sessions so I would probably say that we have a 50-60 per cent turnout out of the 34 players. We usually get between 15-20 at any odd time. We understand people are going through different things and we are still one year away from our main competition which is CAC Games in Panama.”
Cowie added that the emphasis in this block of training is building technical confidence and consistency with regards to basic skills like passing, ball carrying, goal scoring.
“So nothing is overly tactical as yet within the session, just building the concepts and idea of combination play and getting accustomed to your teammates and the speed we would need to play at,” adding, “And everybody kind of lining up in those kind of different scenarios, different movements off the ball and different ways of moving the ball.”
Cowie explained the technical staff and management together with the TTHB will also be looking at avenues to develop an Under-21 or Under-23 programme that creates continuity to the senior programme, to foster development physically technically and tactically “using that as a springboard to get into the men’s senior team set-up.”
Training has been going well and at an intense level. “We have been hitting a lot of the benchmarks. I think one of the benchmarks we still need to hit is the fitness aspect, all the different components; agility, speed, strength...just need to have a better road map when the attendance improves, of how we want to train physically and test players for their functional movement skills, speed, agility strength and power.
The Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) and trainer Glen Ashby are assisting Cowie and company with their training.
Asked how satisfied is he with the progress made to date, Cowie said: “You will always see that room for improvement and you will want to push for that room for improvement but at the same time, taking into account there are obstacles that will hinder different parts of progress, taking as many things into account along this journey, not just being happy or satisfied with, but knowing what boundaries we can push, more development, more improvement and greater accomplishments and achievements along the way.
“It is not a one-size fits all. It is about each of us understanding each other and building towards a full team component, and full team chemistry,” Cowie concluded.
Training Squad (34)
Defenders: Arrielle Bowen, Ethan Reynos, Ghardel Elcock, Che Modeste, Jabari Perez, Jordan Reynos, Lyndell Byer, Tarell Singh, Tyrese Benjamin, Caleb Guissepi, Michael Stewart
Midfielders: Aidan De Gannes, Jeremy Nieves, Jordan Vieira, Mickell Pierre, Shaquille Daniel, Tariq Marcano,Jovan Wren, Teague Marcano
Forwards: Akim Toussaint, Marcus James, Daniel Byer, Joel Daniel, Shawn Phillip, Roshane Hamilton, Triston Grant, Dylan Francis, Tariq Singh, Evan Farrell
Goalies: Malcolm Baptiste, Andrey Rocke, Johnathan Afong, Zeon Hamilton, Jacques Poon-Lewis