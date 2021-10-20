Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls have lost the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Netball Series to Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls.
The Jamaicans won game two 64-32 on Tuesday night to lead the series 2-0, after also winning Saturday night’s opener 71-22. Playing on back-to-back evenings, the teams were due to end their match-ups last night (Wednesday). T&T also fell 66-22 to a Jamaican men’s team to open the series, which concludes tomorrow, when Jamaica’s women and men’s teams face off.
It was a better showing for the T&T netballers on Tuesday night, against a Jamaican team that experimented a bit and gave a couple players their international debut, among them Amanda Pinkney. Jamaican head coach Connie Francis made four changes to her starting line-up, with captain and shooter Jhaniele Fowler being replaced by Gezelle Allison, and Shanice Beckford coming in for Rebekah Robinson at goal attack. Nicole Dixon came in for Adean Thomas at centre, while Shannika Johnson got the start over Shadian Hemmings at wing defence.
The T&T girls again trailed over all four quarters, losing them 15-8, 24-14, 44-22 and 64-32. But along the way, there was a step up in the intensity of the T&T defensive pair of Shaquanda Greene-Noel and Anecia Baptiste. The latter was later named the best T&T player of the night. Although still no match for the Jamaicans, T&T made scoring hard for the home side. Still, although their three-time Australia Suncorp Super Netball League MVP Fowler was rested for the entire first half, she still top-scored with 36 goals from 38 attempts.
Likewise, T&T stepped up the attack, getting ten more goals than in their two previous defeats, and netted a best of ten goals in the final quarter, despite the pressure from highly rated Australia-based world class goalkeeper Shamera Sterling. T&T shooters Afeisha Noel (17/20) and Kalifa McCollin (15/16) both produced consistent shooting but were not provided with enough opportunities by the mid-court players.
“The performance has improved remarkably though we are still not comfortable with the score rate,” T&T head coach Althea McCollin commented afterwards. “I saw a lot of good plays. The game was keenly contested. Our defenders rose to the occasion, and they continued to press on and challenge their offence.
“What we need to do is be consistent with a play when it is working and keep the ball. We need to hold onto the ball, save that ball, otherwise it was such a good day, “McCollin added.
Jamaican coach Francis was again pleased with the performance of her Sunshine Girls, who are ranked fourth in the world.
“I thought the game went to plan,” she said. “It is a tenth-ranked team and when we play a tenth-ranked team (T&T), the expectation is that winning is what we are going for and nothing less,” Francis said.