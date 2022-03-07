CAUTIOUS WINDIES

While the absence of Stuart Broad and James Anderson has been a talking point, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said they were not focusing on who was not here but instead will be guarding against complacency when they come up against England in the first Test of a three-match series bowling off today at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.
England have not won a series in the Caribbean since 2004 and they enter the three-match series on the back of an Ashes defeat that led to some changes in the side.
As such, they start the Caribbean expedition without the experience of Broad and Anderson. However, Simmons said whoever replaces the experienced duo will be hungry to make a name for themselves and that ambition could be dangerous for the hosts.
“You can call it an advantage but again no Broad, no Anderson, we keep harping on that, but when you don’t have that experience, you have young fellas who are hungry to make their name and that is something that you have to guard against,” Simmons told the media yesterday.
“For me, you can’t look at that and say that is a big advantage as it is, because then you tend to get complacent and get found out early. We have not been looking at the fact that there is no Broad and Anderson. We have been looking at who there is and there are still some quality bowlers in there which we still have to bat against,” the West Indies head coach added.
For England, they will be relying on Mark Wood and Chris Woakes as well and Ben Stokes to lead their fast-bowling department. A fourth seamer, Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the match by injury. The Windies on the other hand will have the experience of Kemar Roach and Jason Holder to lead their attack.
The West Indies will also be without a key fast bowler in the experienced Shannon Gabriel but again, Simmons said there was good competition to fill that void with Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip all in contention.
As for his team’s batting, Simmons is confident they can deliver.
Apart from skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, the West Indies batting is still finding its feet at the international level.
“That’s been the aspect of the five-day camp that we had. (We have been working on) addressing the fact that the batsmen need to bat long and make sure we give the bowlers something to work with and I think the camp went well and I expect good things from them,” Simmons revealed.
“It is a case of looking to play the kind of cricket we know will put us in a position to win the series.
“We’ve been trying to work hard on all the aspects that we need to get together. We know the three grounds, so we are trying to make sure we ready for everything England can throw at us,” he continued.
Asked if he felt openers John Campbell and skipper Brathwaite, have what it takes to deliver in this series, Simmons said: “I think they do.”
“The last time England was here and we beat them; the opening pair was Kraigg and Campbell, so let’s hope that is a good omen for us and they give the team some good starts. That is what we have been talking about...getting a good start and making sure the top four put things together and not leave it for the middle and lower order,” the West Indies coach added.
SQUADS
West Indies (from): Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.
England (from): Joe Root (Captain), Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood.