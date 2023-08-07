ONLY one team has managed to win back-to-back titles in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. The Trinbago Knight Riders accomplished the feat by retaining the trophy in 2018.
Defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs will try to do the same this year and have invested in a group of players who they feel can make that a reality.
Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh is one of the players the Tallawahs have placed their trust in, and the Leeward Islands player, who was born is St Croix in the US Virgin Islands, is eager to rediscover the wicket-taking form that made him a hot commodity in the shorter version of the game.
He had his best season in 2019 when he led the Barbados Royals to their second CPL title when he took 22 wickets which was the most in the tournament.
Now in a Tallawahs uniform, Walsh is hoping to rediscover that kind of form and said his flexibility in terms of his role in the team will be a big plus for the defending champions.
Walsh was part of a blockbuster move in the off season between the Royal and the Tallawahs which saw the West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell being traded to the Barbados franchise.
Powell’s departure would have left a big power-hitting void that the franchise will be hoping Fabian Allen, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks and Brandon King can fill this season.
But Walsh joins a bowling attack that may very well be the envy of the tournament.
Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Imad Wasim and his Pakistan teammate, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir is also part of the attack along with Afghanistan quick Naveen-ul-Haq and Australian off-spinner Chris Green.
Trinidad and Tobago wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo and all-rounder Joshua James will also line up for the Jamaica franchise.
Walsh’s arrival adds depth to the spin-bowling options which could come in handy at the back end of the tournament with the playoffs and final taking place in Guyana where spinners often thrive.
But Walsh wants to have an impact in all areas for his new team, not just with the ball in hand.
“The impact I am trying to have with the Jamaica Tallawahs is just to be a key player with the ball, especially, but I also want to be a key player in other facets as well, in fielding and even in batting at the end, so that is the sort of impact I am trying to have,” said Walsh.
“My best at Royals would be my breakout year when we won the series and I got most wickets,” he continued.
“I am not sure how I can top that but I think having as much fun or more fun than that year, I think that would be how I would like to top that season,” he added.
Walsh also brings a lot of experience to the Tallawahs outfit having been a part of the CPL since 2018.
“What I’ve learned from the past CPL teams is learning how to be a team player. Whatever the team requires, you try and fit that gap and help the team in that way and that has given me a good idea about the game and has made me into a better player,” said Walsh.
“I think my strongest asset that I am bringing into the franchise is my all-around ability,” he continued.
“I can not only bowl but I am known as a great fielder and I’m very handy with the bat and I’m actually quite keen on showing my ability with the bat this year. And off the field, I gel well with all the players, so my greatest asset is my flexibility.”
Once he can rediscover his wicket-taking form, the Tallawahs and their fans will be happy. Anything else will be a welcome bonus.
For Walsh, the biggest bonus of a successful campaign may very well be a recall to the West Indies side for next year’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.
For now, Yannic Cariah is the first-choice leg-spinner in the regional team. However, good season for Walsh will definitely make the selectors take note. However, that will not the top priority for Walsh when the Tallawahs’ season bowls off on August 16 against the Saint Lucia Kings at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Saint Lucia.
“I think for me to get back on the West Indies radar, that is completely down to the selectors. All I have to do for myself is just be me and enjoy my cricket. I have no control over whether or not I get selected. I could get selected when I am bowling horribly or when I am bowling good, but all I am saying is I feel good and whenever West Indies are ready to select me, I am ready,” he said.
“With the World Cup coming, I would love to be part of the West Indies team. Once I do what I have to do and once I perform, I think that will fall right into place. It is something I would love to do again. I would love to be in the regional team. Once my time comes again, I’ll just wait on it and keep putting in the performances. That is not down to me but what I can control is keep performing.”