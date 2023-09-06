CHAMPS STILL IN IT

The Trinbago Knight Riders women, pulled out a performance to match their desperation yesterday.
The defending Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) champions handed the Barbados Royals their first defeat of the season—a 13 run loss—to keep their hopes alive of reaching the final.
“There’s no words that can explain it, but I feel really great,” TKR captain Deandra Dottin said afterwards.
Winless before yesterday’s encounter against the already-qualified Royals, the TKR women got their best score so far in the series, 155 for three and then restricted the Royals to 142 for seven in their 20 overs.
Anisa Mohammed got Trishan Holder to hit her stumps, last ball of the match, to put an exclamation point on a victory that gives TKR the chance to qualify for the final, if they defeat the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday.
TKR, miserable with the bat and especially in the powerplay in their first two matches, got their start right yesterday, after Dottin won the toss and when the Royals chased, steady catching and bowling allowed them to overcome opener Gaby Lewis’ fine 51-ball 62 and Hayley Matthews’ threatening 45 (33 balls, three fours, two sixes).
The Royals openers took their team safely through the powerplay (44-0) and up to 68 in the tenth over when the Royals skipper Matthews pulled debutant off-spinner Samara Ramnath backward of square where Marie Kelly ran around, the sun in her eyes, to take a well-judged tumbling catch.
Kelly’s good day with the bat and in the field continued when she became the first bowler to dismiss Erin Burns (four) this season, stumped by wicketkeeper Kycia Knight (75 for two). The nimble-footed Lewis remained a big threat against the TKR spinners. However, Mohammed, diving forward at extra cover, produced the second fine catch of the afternoon to give slow bowler Zaida James her second wicket in the 18th over, James having also dismissed Aaliyah Alleyne two balls earlier.
James had earlier missed a return catch offered by Lewis, but that blemish apart, TKR were sharp and focused. When Lewis departed (127 for five), 25 were still needed from 15 balls. But TKR did not ease up, collecting two more wickets to seal the win.
Earlier, the champs looked to set the pace, with skipper Dottin deciding to bat first. Openers Kelly (28, 17 balls) and Kycia Knight (30 off 30) justified that decision, putting on their highest partnership of the series—47 off 28 balls. They seemed set to bat through the powerplay when Kelly got too far across her stumps attempting to sweep Matthews and was bowled in the fifth over.
Dottin came up the order for this match, and though not at her most fluent, dominating self, still batted through to the 19th over for a top score of 47 (51 balls).
Along the way, she added a run-a-ball 41 for the second wicket with Kycia Knight before the latter was yorked, playing a across a delivery from debutant seamer Jahzara Claxton.
It was a good first effort (2.4-0-21-1) by the 17-year-old, the only disappointment being her removal from the attack by umpire Candace La Borde for a second over-the-waist delivery.
The loss of the openers took away TKR’s early momentum which Dottin and Mignon Du Preez struggled to regain despite putting on an even 50 for the third wicket off 46 balls.
Eventually, attempting to hit off-spinner Matthews over long-off, Dottin only succeeded in finding the hands of Lewis. No six had been hit up to this point, and that 19th over by Matthews yielded just two runs.
But Du Preez (36, 23 balls) ended the innings with a big bang, blasting Burns over the boundary at long-on. Mohammed produced another “bang” to end the match.
And pleased with the powerplay strides her team made in this match, Dottin is keen to see more precision in Saturday’s decider against the Amazon Warriors.
Summarised scores:
TKR 155-3, 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 47, Mignon Du Preez 36 no, Kycia Knight 30, Hayley Matthews 2-23) vs Royals 142-7, 20 overs (Gaby Lewis 62, Hayley Matthews 45; Zaida James 2-34)
—Result: TKR women won by 13 runs.